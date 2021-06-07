KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Wants of Greater Kansas City is under new local ownership. Scott and Gina Turner, who purchased the business last year and took over as the new owners in January, are pleased to continue to offer the products customers love while growing the company
"Pet Wants has great products and a great mission to improve the lives of pets and pet families, which is what drew us to the company. We are excited to continue the Pet Wants tradition of quality and customer services here in Kansas City," Scott said.
Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Greater Kansas City's most popular products include their house-made treats, natural jerky, peanut butter cookies and Spaw products. The Turners will continue to offer free, personal delivery to Kansas City, Overland Park, Lenexa, Olathe, Stilwell, Lake Quivira, Leawood, Mission, Roeland Park, Mission Hills, Prairie Village, Shawnee and Fairway.
"You can get pet food delivered to your door through other services, but with Pet Wants, you get products that are guaranteed to be fresh, made right here in the United States and delivered to your door with the personal service of a local company. That's what makes Pet Wants different," Gina said.
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food and the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
Scott spent almost 30 years working in the criminal justice system and Gina has more than 30 years of experience in retail, most recently as an analyst and program manager. The Turners have been involved in animal rescues for many years and have fostered more than 25 dogs and adopted more than a dozen furbabies.
"We both have passion for pets and we're excited that owning Pet Wants Greater Kansas City enables us to provide products that can really make a difference in the lives of the pets in our community while giving us a chance to give back to the rescues in our region. We are looking forward to leading Pet Wants Greater Kansas City to a bigger and brighter future," Scott said.
Pet Wants offers a superior product exclusive to the brand, along with other quality products that are selected with the health of the pet as the priority.
Combined with the convenience of delivery along with the opportunity to educate our customers, it is a service that we will be proud to offer the Kansas City area.
