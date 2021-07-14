CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsmen Software, a leading software solutions firm that specializes in solving complex software development and IT transformation challenges for its clients, has named Pete Seeber as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer.
With more than 25 years of experience in leveraging technology to build and transform organizations, Seeber's expertise and leadership skills will help support and guide Kingsmen's clients on their path towards innovative technology solutions.
"Pete's expertise spans finance operations, business process design, cloud-based enterprise application implementation, and technology strategy development and execution," says Bill Clerici, CEO and Managing Partner. "He has a proven track record of building successful relationships with Fortune 500, middle-market, and early-stage organizations across diverse industries, such as financial services, healthcare technology, cybersecurity, software, and manufacturing."
Prior to joining Kingsmen Software, Seeber served as a CEO and Founder of a high growth cybersecurity company that developed a comprehensive security-as-a-service platform solution that brought enterprise grade technologies to middle market organizations and small and medium sized businesses. Prior to his entrepreneurial experiences, Seeber honed his leadership skills and business approach working in various capacities at Grant Thornton and Andersen.
"I am thrilled to be joining Kingsmen Software during this time of rapid growth," Seeber says. "The current business environment continues to experience unprecedented levels of change that will only increase the demand for clients looking to transform and adopt new technology. I believe Kingsmen Software has the right mix of people and solutions to help clients navigate such demands. I look forward to working with the talented team of professionals at Kingsmen."
Over the course of his time in Charlotte, Seeber has been actively involved in the community as a member of the Board of Managers for E2D, YMCA Camp Harrison, YMCA Lake Norman and Davidson Youth Baseball Association. Seeber holds a Bachelor of Science from Wake Forest University.
About Kingsmen Software
Kingsmen Software is a software services company that crafts high-quality software products and helps their clients do the same via their exclusive approach, The Kingsmen Way, which combines processes, tooling, automation, and frameworks to enable scalability, efficiency, and business agility. Kingsmen's software studio is located in the historic Camden Cotton Mill in Fourth Ward in Uptown Charlotte, NC. Visit http://www.kingsmensoftware.com.
