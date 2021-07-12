NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announced that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will present a corporate overview at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference being held July 13 – 15, 2021.

Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation on July 14 at 3:30pm ET.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here. 

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petros-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-access-to-giving-virtual-investor-conference-on-july-14-2021-301331250.html

SOURCE Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

