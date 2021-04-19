AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stefi Santacruz started with Pfluger in 2015 as an intern architect, but her love of architecture began much earlier. When she was about ten, architecture sparked her imagination. That love developed to include a desire to provide well-designed spaces that can be experienced by all. A graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Houston, she attained her dream of licensure, then realized that she was drawn to the hands-on aspects of project management. She then set her career path in that direction and found her strength is finding creative ways to plan and problem solve—always keeping the end goal in sight. She takes a long view of the process, which gives her clarity to determine positive next steps to keep projects on budget and schedule.
She is currently Project Manager on several projects, including four commercial projects for JoCo Partners, a real estate investment group that acquires outmoded motels and hotels in the Austin area and renovates them into micro-unit apartment communities. These complexes offer affordable living options with upscale shared amenities like fitness centers and community rooms. Stefi has found that these projects allow her to advocate for the client and bring to life their goal of providing affordable housing in greater Austin. She is excited that these projects are more than straight construction projects—they are an opportunity to help members of her community find affordable housing in an often cost-prohibitive market.
