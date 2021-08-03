STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PGA Tour professional Sam Burns has become an investor and advisory board member with The Caddie Network. Burns is one of the rising young golfers on the PGA Tour, winning his first Tour event at the 2021 Valspar Championship and posting several top 10 finishes this year.
The Caddie Network is a digital first media and marketing company that is recognized as the fresh new voice in golf. Launched in 2018, The Caddie Network provides golf and sports fans an insider's perspective on the game of golf, utilizing the expertise, credibility and authentic voice of caddies. PGA Tour caddies are also equity owners and partners in The Caddie Network.
"The Caddie Network provides a really unique and fun look into the world of golf," said 25-year-old Burns. "Fans want to hear these insider stories and perspectives that can only come from caddies. I also love the business model as an investor. Merrill and his team will be expanding this concept into other sports and entertainment verticals and I look forward to being a part of that process."
"Sam is a great addition to our team," said Merrill Squires, Co-Founder of The Caddie Network and The Insiders Network. "Sam is an amazing talent on the course and a savvy businessman. We are excited to have him onboard as both an investor and an advisor as we continue to grow and expand our business."
