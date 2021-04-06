ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phantom Screens, North America's leading provider of retractable screens, today announced their sponsorship of the HGTV® Smart Home 2021 in Naples, Florida. The winner of the annual HGTV home giveaway will receive this brand new, fully furnished and technologically advanced home. This year's home offers a look into luxe seaside living which is designed to help homeowners achieve wellness and happiness in the comfort of their home.
Phantom's motorized dual-roll retractable screens with mesh and vinyl were installed on the home's lanai which encloses the external kitchen and covered patio when in use. The mesh option allows bugs, pests and debris to be kept out while allowing air to circulate the space. While the vinyl screen allows heat retention during cooler months and protection from inclement weather. Both screens on the dual-roll system allow for year-round customized comfort and can be retracted out of sight when not in use so as to not detract from views or the home's aesthetics.
"The home has become the epicenter of people's lives and homeowner expectations of living spaces have changed as it continues to take on many new roles such as an office, school, gym and sanctuary," said C. Esther De Wolde, Chief Executive Officer of Phantom Screens. "This year's home is a direct response to the changing demands of homeowners who are looking for more comfortable, functional, relaxing and intuitive spaces. We are proud to be able to support this vision and make the indoor-outdoor connection stronger."
Find the full home details, including the sponsors list at the link here: https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-smart-home.
About Phantom Screens
Founded in 1992, Phantom Screens is based in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Phantom Screens offers customers a variety of retractable screen solutions for doors, windows, multi-panel systems and outdoor spaces. Phantom Screens products provide customers with insect protection, solar shading, temperature control and enhanced privacy in living spaces. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.
