ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives from American Laboratories and Logistics, have announced they have successfully acquired the rights to manufacture and ship Pharm Origins brand supplements and cosmetics.
The exact terms of the deal were not specified.
With this in place American Laboratories and Logistics will begin to immediately manufacture and ship Pharm Origins products out of their GMP audited facility in Atlanta, GA.
American Laboratories and Logistics is now led by former Pharm Origins operations director, Travis Shoaf.
He noted, "The entire Pharm Origins brand revolves around American quality and innovation and that is exactly what American Laboratories stands for as well. We look forward to producing every formula with the same care, precision and commitment that Pharm Origins customers have come to love."
This licensing agreement will go into effect immediately with Pharm Origins products already in production with American Laboratories and Logistics.
Travis Shoaf concluded by saying, "As a leading manufacturer, Pharm Origins products have a bright future with American Laboratories and Logistics, we look forward to further innovating their already popular product line up."
Pharm Origins has been a leading health brand since 2015. American Laboratories and Logistics was established in 2017 and has become a premier GMP audited dietary supplement manufacturer based in Atlanta, GA.
