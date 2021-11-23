TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patient safety, timely availability of medicines as well as operational efficiency are increasingly important drivers in the pharmaceutical industry. Modern medicines are becoming more complex and, therefore, increasingly temperature and time sensitive.
In this webinar, participants will learn from pharma and clinical supply chain specialists about how integration of different hardware and software systems have contributed to improved patient safety and faster availability of new drugs.
Complex stakeholder structures and their use of many different software and hardware systems are delaying decision-making on product status. Integration of relevant systems is a pivotal tool to enhance rapid and conclusive decision-making based on consolidated and complete end-to-end datasets. Further, integration provides the opportunity to optimize the supply chain.
Register for this webinar to hear about the benefits of system integration in temperature monitoring, product release, automation and clinical supply chain optimization.
Join expert speakers from Berlinger & Co., Harald van Weeren, Segment Manager Clinical Trials, Team Lead Segment Management; and Marina Beer, Segment Manager Pharma & Life Science and Senior Product Manager; as well as Klaus Kauer, Head of Quality Management & Responsible Person, Frigo-Trans GmbH; and Stefan Dürr, Senior Director, Client Delivery, Head of Drug Supply Center of Excellence, Cenduit, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Pharma and Clinical Supply Chain: How Open Platforms Drive Faster Drug Availability and Increased Patient Safety.
