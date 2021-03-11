PharmAbcineLogo (PRNewsfoto/PharmAbcine)

 By PharmAbcine

DAEJEON, South Korea, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today an e-poster presentation featuring nonclinical data of PMC-309 at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place virtually over April 10-15 and May 17-21 2021.   

Presentation Details

Title: PMC309, a highly selective anti-VISTA antibody enhances T cell activation through blocking the interaction of T cells and myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC)

Session category/title: Immunology/Immune Checkpoints

Abstract number: 1116

Poster number: 1626

Presentation Type: E-poster with audio presentation

Date: April 10, 2021

PMC-309 is a novel monoclonal IgG (Immunoglobulin G) targeting human VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) expressed primarily on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells). PMC-309 is one of the company's first in class immuno-oncology drug candidates. It can provide a promising immunotherapeutic strategy through the inhibition of VISTA-positive immunosuppressive cell activities. 

"We are delighted to share the data that validate PMC-309's unique mode of action and its therapeutic effect in the preclinical setting," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "We find the data highly encouraging, and this will give us added confidence in preparing PMC-309 for global Phase I trial in 2022."

An abstract of the e-poster is currently available at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/program/, and the final version of the e-poster will be available at the AACR website on April 10.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, to respiratory.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

