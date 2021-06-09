WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- givebackRx, America's pharmacy discount card that provides up to 80% savings on prescription medications, today announced an agreement with myLAB Box to offer their at-home COVID-19, fertility, flu, wellness and STI tests through givebackRx.com. myLAB Box offers nationwide at-home testing solutions for people to screen for fertility, general wellness, STIs and other issues right from the comfort of home.
"During 2020, far too many health issues went unscreened and untested, due to fear of COVID-19 exposure in ERs and physicians' offices. This left many at risk for other ailments," said myLAB Box CEO and Co-Founder Lora Ivanova. "myLAB Box's alliance with givebackRx serves to expand awareness and distribution of the myLab Box line amongst givebackRx's national audience of health-minded consumers."
Noted givebackRx CEO Dr. Kevin Carr, "The addition of myLAB Box to the givebackRx suite of products and services is a key tier of our growth strategy, with many more partnerships to come. And like our prescription card, we make donations to our network of nonprofits with every purchase. We encourage consumers to download our free app on Google Play or the App Store as well."
About myLAB Box
Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company's at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com.
About givebackRx
Give Back Enterprises, LLC serves as the operating entity of the givebackRx program. givebackRx is a unique prescription discount card accepted at over 65,000 nationwide, and a donation is made to select charities with every purchase. Both are divisions of the National Coordination Center, a global pioneering health care consultancy. Learn more at givebackRx.com and givebackRx's Facebook and Instagram pages.
