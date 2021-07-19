CRANBURY, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times® announces the addition of six new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.
"We are thrilled to align ourselves with such renowned health systems," said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. "Each of the six new partners brings a breadth of expertise to the table that will allow us to maximize positive outcomes through the effective implementation of innovative ideas and collaborative efforts, ultimately strengthening our position in the pharmaceutical industry."
The new partners are:
- Cone Heath, a nonprofit health care network in North Carolina that serves people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and surrounding counties. One of the nation's largest and most comprehensive health networks, Cone Health has 100+ locations, more than 13,000 employees, 1,800 physician partners and 1,000 volunteers.
- Michigan Medicine encompasses the clinical, research and educational efforts of University of Michigan Health and University of Michigan Medical School. In 2020, Michigan Medicine treated more than 2 million outpatients and received more than $500 million in research awards. The Michigan Medicine Department of Pharmacy processes roughly 4.4 million medication orders, provides about 6.9 million inpatient doses, and dispenses approximately 264,000 specialty and outpatient prescriptions annually.
- Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and a recognized leader that provides personalized, accountable care of exceptional quality to approximately 3 million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley.
- Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system based in Ontario, California, that operates 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient clinics in 14 states across the U.S. Founded in 2001, Prime Healthcare has emerged as one of the nation's leading hospital systems, with over 2.6 million patients visiting its facilities each year.
- Rochester Regional Health is a health services organization providing care to the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, St. Lawrence County and beyond. It includes nine hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, and ambulatory campuses; immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories.
- Truman Medical Center/University Health is a not-for-profit academic medical center in Kansas City, MO, comprising two acute-care hospitals. TMC/UH specializes in Chronic Disease Management, high-risk pregnancies, orthopedics, trauma services, and women's health.
