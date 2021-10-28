BLOOMSBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bloomsburg University and Phi Iota Chi alumna, Brittany Scharr, answered her calling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Days before Christmas, state lawmakers announced a second statewide shut down, halting indoor dining during the cold winter months. A prior service industry employee, Scharr predicted the shutdown would leave financial hardships on the shoulders of many during the holiday season. With reduced hours, restaurant employees would experience a massive drop in income, many unable to acquire unemployment.
Her intuition prompted the creation of 12 Days of Christmas: a fundraiser and restaurant relief fund. Scharr's initial intentions were to provide one deserving industry worker with $100 on each day leading up to Christmas. Videos were posted of the first two surprises, kick starting a larger social media outreach than could have been imagined. With massive donations, Scharr was able to gift multiple people per day leading up to Christmas, bypassing her initial GoFundMe goal of $1200.
As the donations kept rolling in after Christmas, Scharr decided to extend the 12 Days of Christmas and start 365 Days of Kindness. 365 Days of Kindness is a reminder that every day is an excellent day to be kind. The fundraiser proves that showing kindness towards others can make anyone feel special. It was her hope that launching this project would raise community morale, offering a light at the end of the tunnel for so many that struggled during the pandemic.
As 365 Days of Kindness grew, it started to attract a lot of attention in the media. The project was featured on media outlets such as ABC World News and the Daily Times. As a result of the media attention, Scharr received an inquiry from an individual who wanted to emulate the fundraiser in Salem, Massachusetts. She was blown away that she inspired those all over to spread kindness throughout their communities as well.
After seeing the celebration of smiles and community togetherness that 365 Days of Kindness created, Scharr became determined to craft a permanent organization. State Representative Chris Quinn suggested she gather corporate donations, enabling her long-term vision of a non-profit organization.
While her caring nature and heart influenced her passion, she credits her time with Phi Iota Chi for her desire to help others. While at the sorority, based out of Bloomsburg, PA, she served as Fundraising Chair, where she organized philanthropic efforts. If it weren't for the confidence she found as a member of Phi Iota Chi, 365 Days of Kindness would not exist in the capacity it is today.
In total, Scharr's incredible passion project has provided extra cash to more than 50 restaurants and 300 servers and bartenders. If interested, anyone can donate to this project through the GoFundMe on Facebook.com/delcokindness365 or via Venmo @Brittany-Scharr.
Phi Iota Chi, whose members are also known as Pixies, was founded in 1974 in Bloomsburg, PA. It is a local non-profit organization and social sorority that has close to 1000 alumnae and 56 active members. Their letters stand for friendship, individuality, and courage, which is what each and every Pixie works to achieve. For more information, visit their website at http://phiiotachi.com/.
