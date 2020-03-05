MADISON, N.J., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is honored to announce that Phil Rotondo, a real estate agent affiliated with the Palm Bay office of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, has been ranked as the No. 1 agent nationally for units sold out of more than 94,000 Coldwell Banker® sales professionals. Rotondo sold an impressive 324 total units in 2019, on average selling a property almost every day.
Rotondo was recognized by Coldwell Banker with the Society of Excellence award for 2019, which fewer than 1 percent of affiliated agents worldwide earned.
With over 15 years of experience in real estate, Rotondo successfully meets the needs of homebuyers and sellers throughout the Palm Bay area. His specialties include residential properties and vacant land listings. Rotondo has earned professional designations including Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES), e-PRO Internet Professional and Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR). He has previously been recognized with the prestigious International President's Premier award and is also a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and the Florida Association of REALTORS®.
Quotes:
"This well-deserved ranking could only be possible through Phil's commitment to excellence. Agents such as Phil truly embody the guiding North Star for Coldwell Banker." -- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO Coldwell Banker
"I am honored to congratulate Phil on such a monumental achievement. Phil is a consummate real estate professional, whose business acumen, negotiating skills and real estate knowledge are highly respected by his colleagues and coveted by clients. We look forward to many more years of success for Phil to come." -- Clark Toole, president, Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida
