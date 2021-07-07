PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, recently contracted to provide full-service property management services to two communities in Philadelphia. The company's newest clients include 1706 Rittenhouse Square Condos and Friends Housing Cooperative.
"We are thrilled to announce our new partnerships with 1706 Rittenhouse and Friends Housing Cooperative," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our deep bench of subject matter experts, extensive industry expertise and our technology platform will set these properties up for success for years to come."
1706 Rittenhouse Square Condos is a cooperative comprised of historic three-story buildings offering homeowners a life of ultra-luxury with unrivaled views of the city. Amenities include a fully automated parking system, fitness center, pool, sauna, hot tub, garden with Koi pond, conference room with garden views and 24-hour concierge services.
Friends Housing Cooperative comprises an entire city block of 1850's brick townhomes on beautifully landscaped grounds. The community's open courtyard is the central feature of the community where all enjoy movies, BBQs and celebrations. It is located amidst the dynamic Northern Liberties and East Poplar neighborhoods, just minutes away from the vibrant Center City business and shopping district.
"Partnering with these impressive communities expands our presence in Philly," said Arthur Bartikofsky, senior vice president, High-Rise, FirstService Residential. "Our proven track record of providing guidance and subject matter expertise, as well as our depth of resources, are a few of the reasons these boards selected FirstService Residential."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
