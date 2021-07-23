DANVERS, Mass., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philip "Scott" Glucker comes to New Fed Mortgage starting off his career early in life enlisting in the Navy and serving as an Operations Specialist and air controller. After working through the ranks to Senior Chief he was commissioned as an Operations Officer and served in Desert Storm. Scott then worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as the Assistant Adjutant, Director of Maintenance and Housekeeping and Grant Writer at the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea. After retiring in 2014, Scott worked as the Logistics Manager for Muffintown and then as the Director of Services for Univex INC. He also sold merchant accounts for Cayan and was the Business Development Coordinator for York Ford.
Scott's many years of management, customer service and sales allow him to help clients navigate the mortgage process. His goal is to provide the knowledge and help needed to make those important decisions easy and smooth as possible.
President and CEO Brian D'Amico commented, "We are excited to have Scott as part of our Winthrop Office team. His professionalism combined with his passion for providing quality service will enhance our mortgage origination endeavors in Massachusetts."
New Fed Mortgage, locally based in Massachusetts has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001. An approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller servicer Lender Licensed in 16 states, New Fed offers a multitude of mortgage programs, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Mass Housing, and New Hampshire Housing along with access to various portfolio products.
