By Green Capital Investments

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Stripes Services, LLC (Phinest Cannabis) (the "Company"), announces the opening of a new 40,000 ft² cannabis tissue culture and indoor nursery facility ("New Facility") in Sacramento, CA to meet growing demand for pathogen-free cannabis nursery stock for the California cannabis industry. The New Facility was built by GCI - Green Capital Investments, LLC (the "Developer").

Phinest opens cannabis tissue culture facility capable of meeting nearly 50% of California's cannabis nursery demand!

The New Facility enables a 30x increase in production capacity from Phinest's original facility and incorporates state-of-the-art design and construction. The New Facility is capable of producing upwards of 15 million fully rooted cannabis plants yearly.  Fred Barnum (Managing Member of the Developer) states, "The New Facility represents the future of tissue culture nursery operations. It is purpose-built, creating an environment that supports high phytosanitary standards to deliver the healthiest and most vigorous plants to licensed California cultivators and retailers."

The New Facility includes space for tissue culture micropropagation production, rooting and hardening of plantlets, and research and development. Matthew Wich (COO for the Company) says, "Every aspect of the New Facility upholds the quality that has built Phinest's reputation as a leading cannabis nursery operator. For our breeding and genetics partners, the New Facility provides a platform that delivers the best expressions of their work to the largest customer base."

Founded by cannabis cultivators who recognized the power of applying science to their craft, Phinest Cannabis is where tradition meets innovation. Phinest is a pioneer in cannabis tissue culture micropropagation technology and cannabis genetics, delivering millions of pathogen-free, true-to-type cannabis plants to California cannabis cultivators and retailers since 2018.

 

SOURCE Green Capital Investments

