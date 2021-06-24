RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix Commercial Properties, LLC has been selected by AdVenture Development to handle the marketing efforts for a new Business Park in Johnston County, North Carolina, that will ultimately bring more than 1.5 million square feet of needed industrial & flex inventory to the rapidly growing Triangle East Raleigh metro region.
The Eastfield Business Park will cover more than 170 acres and is only a portion of the largest mixed-use project in Johnston County. The entire project spans over 400 acres and is a master-planned mixed-use development known as Eastfield Crossing. The project includes industrial, retail, medical, hospitality, entertainment, office, and residential elements and is highlighted by its strategic location on Interstate 95.
"We are so excited to announce the Eastfield Business Park has broken ground and look forward to bringing quality jobs to Johnston County," stated John Powell, President of Phoenix Commercial. "The timing for this project is ideal, and our location will ensure long-term success for the companies who choose Eastfield as their base of operations."
Situated on the east side of I-95 and U.S. Highway 70 (future I-42) at exits 97 and 98, Eastfield Business Park will serve as a transportation hub with direct access to major highway, rail, air, and port networks supporting the entire eastern seaboard.
"This site is uniquely positioned in the center of the country, the center of the state, and the center of the Eastern seaboard," says Kevin Dougherty, who is the Project Developer & President of AdVenture Development, LLC.
The location also offers many logistical advantages, including access to a growing population & skilled labor force, county and municipal cooperation, and Opportunity Zoning incentives that will make it attractive and suitable for large industry distribution.
Plans for the first building include a ±135,000 square foot speculative building now under construction. Future buildings will be based on client needs and can be as large as 500,000 square feet. With sophisticated amenities such as 36' clear height tilt-up concrete construction and smart-city cutting-edge technology offering an integrated, intelligent technology infrastructure, the park hopes to attract world-class companies and high-end industry users for Research and Development, warehouse distribution, manufacturing, life sciences, and corporate headquarter users.
John Powell, Thomas Goodwin, and Mike Wilen of Phoenix Commercial Properties, LLC are the listing brokers. Arco Design/Build is serving as the general contractor for building 100.
To learn more about the Eastfield Business Park and for additional information about lease or build-to-suit options, contact John Powell (jpowell@phoenixcommercialnc.com), Thomas Goodwin (thomas@phoenixcommercialnc.com), or Mike Wilen (mwilen@phoenixcommercialnc.com), at 919.896.6497 or visit the Business Park website at http://www.eastfieldcrossing.info
About Phoenix Commercial Properties: Phoenix Commercial Properties, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, provides comprehensive and integrated real estate solutions to businesses, investors, and owners through proactive and creative transactional management. Our well-educated, versatile commercial practitioners pledge to be true to our founding principles of honesty, integrity, and an unwavering work ethic. We treat each project we participate in as our highest priority, from tenant, landlord, and buyer representation to building sales and site acquisition.
About AdVenture Development: AdVenture Development, located in Selma, NC, focuses on commercial real estate development projects. Recent projects include McCandless Crossing, a 1.2 million SF mixed-use development with retail, medical, hospitality, office, entertainment, residential and senior living in Pittsburgh, PA; Triangle East Collaborative (TEC); and the soon-to-be developed Eastfield project, a 3-million SF mixed-use project located at Exits 97 and 98 on I-95 in the Triangle East Raleigh metro area.
About Arco Design/Build: ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) is a full-service design-build contracting firm recognized as an industry leader offering a turnkey approach to commercial construction concentrating on industrial warehouses/distribution centers, cold storage facilities, light industrial manufacturing, self-storage, as well as office and tenant improvement projects. ARCO offers the strength, presence, and resources of a $2 billion national builder with the responsiveness of a local company.
