FREDERICK, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Phoenix Foundation of Maryland is proud to announce the appointment of Heather Whitcomb as Executive Director. The Phoenix Foundation of Maryland, a nonprofit organization serving those affected by substance use disorder, dedicated to providing a learning environment for adolescents that is focused on academics, as well as recovery support for teens entering the recovery lifestyle. The state's only recovery high school, Phoenix Recovery Academy, is located at 117 East Church Street in downtown Frederick. The school opened in the Fall of 2020.
Heather will bring experience, enthusiasm, and great communication skills, along with a notable passion for others. She has spent over ten years in education, taught multiple grade levels in elementary education for Frederick County Public Schools for over 10 years. During her tenure with FCPS, she was an active member on the leadership team and lead, inspired, and motivated colleagues to effectively deliver instruction and increase student outcomes. Heather holds a Master's in Reading Specialization from Hood College, which provided her hands-on literacy experience at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
"I am honored and delighted to have been appointed as Executive Director of Maryland's only recovery high school. Having served as the administrative assistant, while wearing many hats over the past three years, I've have had the opportunity to collaborate with the staff and observe first-hand the positive impact our program provides for the students and families. It is my goal to optimize organizational development, cultivate new relationships within our community, and collaborate with the Board of Directors to ensure long-term sustainability of the school. Our program is a unique resource in our community and as the demand increases for adolescent recovery, our safe environment lends itself to be educational and promote enthusiasm towards recovery now and in the future."
"We are very excited to have Heather taking on the role as Executive Director. She brings to the job an exceptional combination of energy, sensitivity, and proven leadership. We are positioned to grow and prosper for the benefit of the students and families we serve in our community," stated John Edmonds, Board President of Phoenix Foundation of Maryland. "With Heather's knowledge of the organization, her notable passion for education and recovery, she is undoubtedly qualified to lead us."
Her resume demonstrates a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills that will help to further advance the mission of the organization. In addition, she is very involved in our community as a volunteer at neighborhood schools, sports associations, and connects those in need with community agency resources.
About Phoenix Foundation of Maryland
In the Spring of 2018–inspired by the endless tragedies in their community and the film Anonymous People and Generation Found, a group of residents in Frederick, Maryland recognized the need for safe educational and social options for young people beginning their journey in recovery from alcohol and substance use disorders. Operating on the principles that schools offer safe harbor for the recovery lifestyle, while providing a quality education as a nonpublic school approved by Maryland State Department of Education, the founders investigated recovery high schools in other cities, and met with the National Association for Recovery Schools, to determine goals and strategy. Phoenix Recovery Academy is located at 117 East Church Street, in a building leased to them by the Ausherman Family Foundation. The school opened in the Fall of 2020.
