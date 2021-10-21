OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced that its Board of Directors approved a payment of one cent per share quarterly dividend at its Oct. 18, 2021, meeting. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 23, 2021.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 251,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phx-minerals-inc-announces-dividend-payment-301406075.html

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.