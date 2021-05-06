OKLAHOMA CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company," (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
- Production volumes for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 were 2,297 Mmcfe, decreased from 2,373 Mmcfe in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased from 2,074 Mmcfe in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.
- Net loss in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, as compared to net loss $20.5 million, or $1.24 per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales(1) for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.4 million, increased from $2.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and $2.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.
- On April 30, 2021, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of 2,514 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma for approximately $8.5 million in cash and 1.2 million shares of PHX stock.
- Reduced total debt 13% from $27.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2020, to $23.5 million as of March 31, 2021. As of April 30, 2021, debt had been further reduced by $1.75 million to $21.75 million.
- Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 2.34x at March 31, 2021.
- Approved the payment of a one cent per share dividend payable on June 4, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 20, 2021.
Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX continues to achieve excellent results towards its stated objectives of growing the company through the strategic acquisition of producing minerals with line-of-sight development in our core focus areas, high grading our asset base by divesting of lower margin assets outside of our core focus areas and reducing our debt to strengthen our financial position.
"During the quarter, production volumes increased 11% sequentially. Significantly, for the first-time in the last 10 years, royalty production volumes exceeded working interest production volumes, which illuminates our stated mineral-only growth strategy. The increase in our volumes and the improved realized commodity prices, resulted in adjusted EBITDA(1) excluding gain on asset sales of $3.4 million, which was an increase of approximately 26%, or $0.7 million, over the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
"With our improved financial performance, we were able to reduce our debt by $3.5 million, or 13%, from the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which continues to improve our financial strength. Since the end of the second quarter, we paid down debt an additional $1.75 million, bringing our total borrowings to $21.75 million as of April 30, 2021. We now believe that our Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) will approximate 1.0x by calendar year end 2021. Overall, our credit profile has significantly improved, as compared to one year ago. We believe this puts us in a stronger position to allocate more of our capital to our stated strategy.
"Further, since quarter end, we completed our second equity offering over the last seven months which allowed us to fund our previously announced SCOOP-focused mineral acquisition in Oklahoma. This acquisition closed on Friday, April 30, 2021. We continue to see good deal flow and look forward to keeping you apprised of our efforts to continue to drive shareholder value."
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Second Quarter Ended
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Mcfe Sold
2,296,802
2,373,135
4,371,139
4,651,622
Average Sales Price per Mcfe
$
3.63
$
3.04
$
3.38
$
3.18
Gas Mcf Sold
1,735,820
1,529,367
3,211,276
3,177,194
Average Sales Price per Mcf
$
2.52
$
1.64
$
2.44
$
1.89
Oil Barrels Sold
56,269
93,141
114,945
159,021
Average Sales Price per Barrel
$
55.89
$
44.99
$
47.73
$
48.14
NGL Barrels Sold
37,228
47,487
78,365
86,717
Average Sales Price per Barrel
$
22.24
$
11.05
$
18.54
$
13.14
Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
3/31/2021
1,735,820
56,269
37,228
2,296,802
12/31/2020
1,475,456
58,675
41,138
2,074,334
9/30/2020
1,423,602
55,626
46,737
2,037,779
6/30/2020
1,361,909
55,138
35,169
1,903,752
Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
3/31/2021
924,969
31,768
19,088
1,230,105
12/31/2020
487,925
27,840
14,948
744,653
9/30/2020
491,234
27,326
20,181
776,276
6/30/2020
544,249
28,468
16,574
814,501
Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
3/31/2021
810,851
24,501
18,140
1,066,697
12/31/2020
987,531
30,835
26,190
1,329,681
9/30/2020
932,368
28,300
26,556
1,261,503
6/30/2020
817,660
26,670
18,595
1,089,251
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Second Quarter Ended
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Working Interest Sales
$
3,851,478
$
3,415,049
$
7,759,002
$
8,099,785
Royalty Interest Sales
$
4,494,347
$
3,802,569
$
7,011,802
$
6,711,671
Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales
$
8,345,825
$
7,217,618
$
14,770,804
$
14,811,456
Lease Bonuses and Rental Income
$
58,554
$
22,092
$
59,987
$
549,791
Total Revenue
$
6,079,493
$
11,311,287
$
12,272,137
$
21,887,818
LOE per Mcfe
$
0.45
$
0.65
$
0.47
$
0.59
Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe
$
0.57
$
0.57
$
0.59
$
0.59
Production Tax per Mcfe
$
0.19
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.15
G&A Expense per Mcfe
$
0.90
$
0.92
$
0.87
$
0.95
Interest Expense per Mcfe
$
0.12
$
0.15
$
0.13
$
0.15
DD&A per Mcfe
$
0.77
$
1.42
$
0.92
$
1.36
Total Expense per Mcfe
$
3.00
$
3.87
$
3.14
$
3.79
Net Income (Loss)
$
(499,723)
$
(20,454,814)
$
(1,096,443)
$
(18,562,700)
Adj. Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) (1)
$
1,333,989
$
(1,338,550)
$
1,535,619
$
2,527,231
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
3,379,671
$
2,381,541
$
6,143,848
$
9,573,688
Cash Flow from Operations
$
4,205,726
$
4,009,901
$
4,677,107
$
6,108,342
CapEx - Drilling & Completing
$
297,015
$
34,490
$
425,098
$
139,755
CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions
$
64,758
$
81,422
$
7,934,504
$
10,254,016
Borrowing Base
$
29,400,000
$
45,000,000
Debt
$
23,500,000
$
32,000,000
Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)
2.34
1.14
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
The Company recorded a second quarter 2021 net loss of $499,723, or $0.02 per share, as compared to a net loss of $20,454,814, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter 2020. This change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased general and administrative expenses (G&A), lease operating expenses (LOE), transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) and impairment expense, partially offset by a decrease in gain (losses) on derivative contracts and income tax benefit.
Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $1,128,207, or 16%, for the second quarter 2021, compared to the corresponding 2020 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 54%, 24% and 101%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas production volumes of 13%, partially offset by decrease in oil and NGL production volumes of 40% and 22%, respectively.
The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken play, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021, compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP plays due to prevailing economic conditions. The decrease in NGL production was primarily attributable to production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the SCOOP and STACK plays, as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash play. Natural gas volumes increased as a result of acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, which were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale, production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the STACK and SCOOP plays.
The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $2,348,143 in the 2021 quarter, as compared to a net gain of $4,071,577 in the 2020 quarter. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period, compared to such natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the comparative period causing a net gain.
The 22% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 quarter, relative to the 2020 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $1,595,701, or 47%, in the 2021 quarter to $0.77 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.42 per Mcfe in the 2020 quarter. $108,393 of the decrease was a result of production decreasing 3% in the 2021 quarter and $1,487,308 of the decrease was as a result of a $0.65 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe. The rate decrease was mainly due to impairments taken at the end of the 2020 second quarter, which lowered the basis of the assets. The rate decrease was partially offset by lower natural gas, oil and NGL prices utilized in the reserve calculations during the 2021 quarter, as compared to prices used for the 2020 quarter, shortening the economic life of wells. This resulted in lower projected remaining reserves on a significant number of wells causing increased units of production DD&A.
SIX MONTHS 2021 RESULTS
The Company recorded a six-month net loss of $1,096,443, or $0.05 per share, in the 2021 period, as compared to a net loss of $18,562,700, or $1.12 per share, in the 2020 period. The change in net loss was principally the result of decreased G&A, LOE, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, DD&A and impairment expense, partially offset by a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales, gain (losses) on derivative contracts, gain on asset sales and income tax benefit.
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales remained relatively consistent with decreases in oil and NGL volumes of 28% and 10%, respectively, partially offset by increases in natural gas and NGL prices of 29% and 41%, respectively.
The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken play, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021, compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP plays due to prevailing economic conditions. The decrease in NGL production was primarily attributable to production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the SCOOP play as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash play. Natural gas volumes increased as a result of acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, which were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale, production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the STACK and SCOOP plays.
The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $2,602,179 in the 2021 period, as compared to a net gain of $3,253,683 in the 2020 period. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period, compared to such natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the 2020 period causing a net gain.
The 17% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 period, relative to the 2020 period, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $2,290,753, or 36%, in the 2021 period to $0.92 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.36 per Mcfe in the 2020 period. $381,457 of the decrease was a result of production decreasing 6% in the 2021 period and $1,909,296 of the decrease was as a result of a $0.44 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe. The rate decrease was mainly due to impairments taken at the end of the 2020 second quarter, which lowered the basis of the assets. The rate decrease was partially offset by lower natural gas, oil and NGL prices utilized in the reserve calculations during the 2021 period, as compared to prices used for the 2020 period, shortening the economic life of wells. This resulted in lower projected remaining reserves on a significant number of wells causing increased units of production DD&A.
OPERATIONS UPDATE
During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we converted 37 gross and 0.16 net wells in progress to producing wells. Our inventory of wells in progress decreased to 80 gross wells and 0.44 net wells.
Bakken/
Three
Arkoma
SCOOP
STACK
Forks
Stack
Permian
Fayetteville
Haynesville
Other
Total
Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:
As of 12/31/20
45
32
5
2
4
-
25
7
120
Net Change
-3
-19
-2
-
-1
-
-12
-3
-40
As of 3/31/21
42
13
3
2
3
-
13
4
80
Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:
As of 12/31/20
0.09
0.16
-
-
0.14
-
0.16
0.07
0.62
Net Change
-0.01
-0.13
-
-
-
-
-0.03
-0.01
-0.18
As of 3/31/21
0.08
0.03
-
-
0.14
-
0.13
0.06
0.44
Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:
As of 12/31/20
29
15
10
7
-
-
-
13
74
Net Change
-15
-4
-4
-4
-
-
-
-7
-34
As of 3/31/21
14
11
6
3
-
-
-
6
40
As of 3/31/21:
Rigs Present on PHX Acreage
1
1
-
-
2
-
1
-
5
Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage
5
11
1
-
3
-
5
2
27
Leasing Activity
During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company leased 368 net mineral acres for $63,815.
Bakken/
Three
Arkoma
SCOOP
STACK
Forks
Stack
Permian
Fayetteville
Haynesville
Other
Total
During Three Months Ended 3/31/21:
Net Mineral Acres Leased
-
1
-
-
41
-
-
326
368
Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre
-
$
1,100
-
-
$
483
-
-
$
148
$
173
Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre
-
13%
-
-
25%
-
-
18%
18%
ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE
During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company purchased 18 net royalty acres for $362,486.
Bakken/
Three
Arkoma
SCOOP
STACK
Forks
Stack
Permian
Fayetteville
Haynesville
Other
Total
During Three Months Ended 3/31/21:
Net Mineral Acres Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
-
11
Net Royalty Acres Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
-
18
-
18
Price per Net Royalty Acre
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
19,772
-
$
19,772
Net Mineral Acres Sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Royalty Acres Sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Price per Net Royalty Acre
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL
PHX will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 6, 2021. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). A replay of the call will be available for seven days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-481-4010 and the PIN for the replay is 40717.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales
$
8,345,825
$
7,217,618
$
14,770,804
$
14,811,456
Lease bonuses and rental income
58,554
22,092
59,987
549,791
Gains (losses) on derivative contracts
(2,348,143)
4,071,577
(2,602,179)
3,253,683
Gain on asset sales
23,257
-
43,525
3,272,888
6,079,493
11,311,287
12,272,137
21,887,818
Costs and expenses:
Lease operating expenses
1,030,651
1,542,199
2,035,063
2,723,870
Transportation, gathering and marketing
1,319,514
1,356,628
2,600,479
2,739,629
Production taxes
443,154
373,754
719,180
701,035
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,777,817
3,373,518
4,038,466
6,329,219
Provision for impairment
-
29,545,702
-
29,545,702
Interest expense
267,865
346,573
569,763
717,238
General and administrative
2,059,476
2,174,661
3,790,573
4,397,689
Other expense (income)
(102,261)
40,066
(98,944)
29,136
6,796,216
38,753,101
13,654,580
47,183,518
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
(716,723)
(27,441,814)
(1,382,443)
(25,295,700)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(217,000)
(6,987,000)
(286,000)
(6,733,000)
Net income (loss)
$
(499,723)
$
(20,454,814)
$
(1,096,443)
$
(18,562,700)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.02)
$
(1.24)
$
(0.05)
$
(1.12)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:
Common shares
22,429,777
16,384,687
22,403,678
16,362,057
Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares
178,597
139,390
177,923
186,443
22,608,374
16,524,077
22,581,601
16,548,500
Dividends declared per share of
common stock and paid in period
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
0.08
Dividends declared per share of
common stock and to be paid in quarter ended June 30
$
0.01
$
-
Balance Sheets
March 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,270,482
$
10,690,395
Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0
4,712,793
2,943,220
allowance for uncollectable accounts)
Refundable income taxes
2,448,871
3,805,227
Other
752,248
351,088
Total current assets
9,184,394
17,789,930
Properties and equipment at cost, based on
successful efforts accounting:
Producing natural gas and oil properties
329,708,071
324,886,491
Non-producing natural gas and oil properties
21,012,897
18,993,814
Other
582,444
582,444
351,303,412
344,462,749
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(265,863,136)
(263,590,801)
Net properties and equipment
85,440,276
80,871,948
Operating lease right-of-use assets
649,500
690,316
Other, net
593,150
669,641
Total assets
$
95,867,320
$
100,021,835
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
672,507
$
997,637
Derivative contracts, net
3,000,530
281,942
Current portion of operating lease liability
129,672
127,108
Accrued liabilities and other
1,382,066
1,297,363
Short-term debt
-
1,750,000
Total current liabilities
5,184,775
4,454,050
Long-term debt
23,500,000
27,000,000
Deferred income taxes, net
1,041,007
1,329,007
Asset retirement obligations
2,927,662
2,897,522
Derivative contracts, net
625,179
425,705
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
856,142
921,625
Stockholders' equity:
Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 36,000,500
shares authorized; 22,825,226 issued at March 31, 2021, and
Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value;
24,000,500 shares authorized; 22,647,306 issued at September 30, 2020
380,268
377,304
Capital in excess of par value
11,150,749
10,649,611
Deferred directors' compensation
1,633,939
1,874,007
Retained earnings
54,402,724
56,244,100
67,567,680
69,145,022
Less treasury stock, at cost; 390,267 shares at March 31,
2021, and 411,487 shares at Sept. 30, 2020
(5,835,125)
(6,151,096)
Total stockholders' equity
61,732,555
62,993,926
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
95,867,320
$
100,021,835
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
(1,096,443)
$
(18,562,700)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,038,466
6,329,219
Impairment of producing properties
-
29,545,702
Provision for deferred income taxes
(288,000)
(4,711,000)
Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage
(57,493)
(544,979)
Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage
64,047
559,462
Net (gain) loss on sales of assets
(62,097)
(3,265,449)
Directors' deferred compensation expense
100,254
140,130
Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts
2,602,179
(3,253,683)
Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts
315,883
1,530,912
Restricted stock awards
284,148
491,616
Other
31,544
7,225
Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables
(1,732,801)
1,168,943
Other current assets
(388,864)
(232,349)
Accounts payable
(340,404)
117,561
Income taxes receivable
1,356,356
(2,072,428)
Other non-current assets
56,545
50,010
Accrued liabilities
(206,213)
(1,189,850)
Total adjustments
5,773,550
24,671,042
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,677,107
6,108,342
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(425,098)
(139,755)
Acquisition of minerals and overrides
(7,934,504)
(10,254,016)
Proceeds from sales of assets
21,000
3,376,049
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(8,338,602)
(7,017,722)
Financing Activities
Borrowings under Credit Facility
-
5,561,725
Payments of loan principal
(5,250,000)
(8,986,725)
Net proceeds from equity issuance
(53,482)
-
Purchases of treasury stock
-
(7,635)
Payments of dividends
(454,936)
(1,319,899)
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
(5,758,418)
(4,752,534)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(9,419,913)
(5,661,914)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
10,690,395
6,160,691
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,270,482
$
498,777
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities
Dividends declared and unpaid
$
289,997
$
-
Additions to asset retirement obligations
$
-
$
4
Gross additions to properties and equipment
$
8,759,616
$
10,229,121
Equity offering used for acquisitions
(250,000)
-
Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties
and equipment additions
(150,014)
164,650
Capital expenditures and acquisitions
$
8,359,602
$
10,393,771
Proved Reserves
Proved Reserves SEC Pricing
March 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
Proved Developed Reserves:
Mcf of Gas
47,482,766
40,924,083
Barrels of Oil
1,096,654
1,148,989
Barrels of NGL
1,170,146
1,135,864
Mcfe (2)
61,083,566
54,633,201
Proved Undeveloped Reserves:
Mcf of Gas
2,403,400
1,448,690
Barrels of Oil
91,910
184,668
Barrels of NGL
27,920
83,993
Mcfe (2)
3,122,380
3,060,656
Total Proved Reserves:
Mcf of Gas
49,886,166
42,372,773
Barrels of Oil
1,188,564
1,333,657
Barrels of NGL
1,198,066
1,219,857
Mcfe (2)
64,205,946
57,693,857
10% Discounted Estimated Future
Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):
Proved Developed
$
40,765,559
$
33,270,804
Proved Undeveloped
3,913,169
5,659,479
Total
$
44,678,728
$
38,930,283
SEC Pricing
Gas/Mcf
$
1.96
$
1.62
Oil/Barrel
$
37.52
$
40.18
NGL/Barrel
$
10.95
$
9.95
Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (3)
10% Discounted Estimated Future
Proved Reserves
Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):
March 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
Proved Developed
$
73,345,570
$
63,648,347
Proved Undeveloped
5,830,561
7,197,350
Total
$
79,176,131
$
70,845,697
(2) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis
(3) Projected futures pricing as of March 31, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020 basis adjusted to Company wellhead price
Derivative Contracts as of May 3, 2021
Period
Collar Average
Collar Average
(Calendar Year)
Product
Volume Mcf/Bbl
Swap Price
Floor Price
Ceiling Price
Remaining 2021
Natural Gas
1,961,000
$
2.35
$
3.04
Remaining 2021
Natural Gas
1,025,000
$
2.81
2022
Natural Gas
2,200,500
$
2.40
$
3.12
2022
Natural Gas
377,500
$
2.61
2023
Natural Gas
86,000
$
2.25
$
2.96
2023
Natural Gas
84,000
$
2.56
Remaining 2021
Crude Oil
27,500
$
36.78
$
45.14
Remaining 2021
Crude Oil
79,000
$
39.61
2022
Crude Oil
68,500
$
40.25
$
50.35
2022
Crude Oil
59,000
$
41.51
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for impairment, depreciation, depletion and amortization of properties and equipment, including amortization of other assets, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Second Quarter Ended
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Net Income (Loss)
$
(499,723)
$
(20,454,814)
$
(1,096,443)
$
(18,562,700)
Plus:
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
2,050,712
(3,442,438)
2,918,062
(1,722,771)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(217,000)
(6,987,000)
(286,000)
(6,733,000)
Interest Expense
267,865
346,573
569,763
717,238
DD&A
1,777,817
3,373,518
4,038,466
6,329,219
Impairment
-
29,545,702
-
29,545,702
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,379,671
$
2,381,541
$
6,143,848
$
9,573,688
Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Gain on Asset Sales Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales is defined as the adjusted EBITDA less gains on asset sales. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and of the resulting adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales for the periods indicated:
Second Quarter Ended
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
First Quarter Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Dec. 30, 2020
Net Income (Loss)
$
(499,723)
$
(20,454,814)
$
(1,096,443)
$
(18,562,700)
$
(596,720)
Plus:
Unrealized (gains) losses
on derivatives
2,050,712
(3,442,438)
2,918,062
(1,722,771)
867,350
Income Tax Expense
(Benefit)
(217,000)
(6,987,000)
(286,000)
(6,733,000)
(69,000)
Interest Expense
267,865
346,573
569,763
717,238
301,898
DD&A
1,777,817
3,373,518
4,038,466
6,329,219
2,260,649
Impairment
-
29,545,702
-
29,545,702
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,379,671
$
2,381,541
$
6,143,848
$
9,573,688
$
2,764,177
Gain on asset sales
23,257
-
43,525
3,272,888
20,268
Adjusted EBITDA excluding
Gain on asset sales
$
3,356,414
$
2,381,541
$
6,100,323
$
6,300,800
$
2,743,909
Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation
Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month ("TTM") basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:
TTM Ended
TTM Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Net Income (Loss)
$
(6,485,780)
$
(70,112,244)
Plus:
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
7,842,624
(3,399,709)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(1,842,000)
(23,655,000)
Interest Expense
1,139,313
1,687,873
DD&A
9,023,030
17,088,140
Impairment
358,826
106,370,039
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,036,013
$
27,979,099
Debt
$
23,500,000
$
32,000,000
Debt/Adjusted EBITDA
2.34
1.14
Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation
Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus provision for impairment, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. We have included a presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) a useful means of evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:
Second Quarter Ended
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Net Income (Loss)
$
(499,723)
$
(20,454,814)
$
(1,096,443)
$
(18,562,700)
Plus:
Impairment
-
29,545,702
-
29,545,702
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
2,050,712
(3,442,438)
2,918,062
(1,722,771)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(217,000)
(6,987,000)
(286,000)
(6,733,000)
Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss)
$
1,333,989
$
(1,338,550)
$
1,535,619
$
2,527,231
PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 255,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Company's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our ability to execute our business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on our properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; our ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which we invest; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting our properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
