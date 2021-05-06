OKLAHOMA CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company," (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • Production volumes for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 were 2,297 Mmcfe, decreased from 2,373 Mmcfe in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased from 2,074 Mmcfe in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, as compared to net loss $20.5 million, or $1.24 per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales(1) for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.4 million, increased from $2.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and $2.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • On April 30, 2021, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of 2,514 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma for approximately $8.5 million in cash and 1.2 million shares of PHX stock.
  • Reduced total debt 13% from $27.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2020, to $23.5 million as of March 31, 2021. As of April 30, 2021, debt had been further reduced by $1.75 million to $21.75 million.
  • Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 2.34x at March 31, 2021.
  • Approved the payment of a one cent per share dividend payable on June 4, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 20, 2021.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX continues to achieve excellent results towards its stated objectives of growing the company through the strategic acquisition of producing minerals with line-of-sight development in our core focus areas, high grading our asset base by divesting of lower margin assets outside of our core focus areas and reducing our debt to strengthen our financial position.

"During the quarter, production volumes increased 11% sequentially. Significantly, for the first-time in the last 10 years, royalty production volumes exceeded working interest production volumes, which illuminates our stated mineral-only growth strategy. The increase in our volumes and the improved realized commodity prices, resulted in adjusted EBITDA(1) excluding gain on asset sales of $3.4 million, which was an increase of approximately 26%, or $0.7 million, over the first quarter of fiscal 2021.  

"With our improved financial performance, we were able to reduce our debt by $3.5 million, or 13%, from the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which continues to improve our financial strength. Since the end of the second quarter, we paid down debt an additional $1.75 million, bringing our total borrowings to $21.75 million as of April 30, 2021. We now believe that our Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) will approximate 1.0x by calendar year end 2021. Overall, our credit profile has significantly improved, as compared to one year ago. We believe this puts us in a stronger position to allocate more of our capital to our stated strategy.

"Further, since quarter end, we completed our second equity offering over the last seven months which allowed us to fund our previously announced SCOOP-focused mineral acquisition in Oklahoma. This acquisition closed on Friday, April 30, 2021. We continue to see good deal flow and look forward to keeping you apprised of our efforts to continue to drive shareholder value."

(1)      

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

 

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS





Second Quarter Ended





Second Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020



Mcfe Sold



2,296,802







2,373,135







4,371,139







4,651,622



Average Sales Price per Mcfe

$

3.63





$

3.04





$

3.38





$

3.18



Gas Mcf Sold



1,735,820







1,529,367







3,211,276







3,177,194



Average Sales Price per Mcf

$

2.52





$

1.64





$

2.44





$

1.89



Oil Barrels Sold



56,269







93,141







114,945







159,021



Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

55.89





$

44.99





$

47.73





$

48.14



NGL Barrels Sold



37,228







47,487







78,365







86,717



Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

22.24





$

11.05





$

18.54





$

13.14



 

Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



3/31/2021





1,735,820







56,269







37,228







2,296,802



12/31/2020





1,475,456







58,675







41,138







2,074,334



9/30/2020





1,423,602







55,626







46,737







2,037,779



6/30/2020





1,361,909







55,138







35,169







1,903,752



 

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



3/31/2021





924,969







31,768







19,088







1,230,105



12/31/2020





487,925







27,840







14,948







744,653



9/30/2020





491,234







27,326







20,181







776,276



6/30/2020





544,249







28,468







16,574







814,501



 

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



3/31/2021





810,851







24,501







18,140







1,066,697



12/31/2020





987,531







30,835







26,190







1,329,681



9/30/2020





932,368







28,300







26,556







1,261,503



6/30/2020





817,660







26,670







18,595







1,089,251



 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







Second Quarter Ended





Second Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended







March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020



    Working Interest Sales



$

3,851,478





$

3,415,049





$

7,759,002





$

8,099,785



    Royalty Interest Sales



$

4,494,347





$

3,802,569





$

7,011,802





$

6,711,671



Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales



$

8,345,825





$

7,217,618





$

14,770,804





$

14,811,456





































Lease Bonuses and Rental Income



$

58,554





$

22,092





$

59,987





$

549,791



Total Revenue



$

6,079,493





$

11,311,287





$

12,272,137





$

21,887,818





































LOE per Mcfe



$

0.45





$

0.65





$

0.47





$

0.59



Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe



$

0.57





$

0.57





$

0.59





$

0.59



Production Tax per Mcfe



$

0.19





$

0.16





$

0.16





$

0.15



G&A Expense per Mcfe



$

0.90





$

0.92





$

0.87





$

0.95



Interest Expense per Mcfe



$

0.12





$

0.15





$

0.13





$

0.15



DD&A per Mcfe



$

0.77





$

1.42





$

0.92





$

1.36



Total Expense per Mcfe



$

3.00





$

3.87





$

3.14





$

3.79





































Net Income (Loss)



$

(499,723)





$

(20,454,814)





$

(1,096,443)





$

(18,562,700)



Adj. Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) (1)



$

1,333,989





$

(1,338,550)





$

1,535,619





$

2,527,231



Adjusted EBITDA (1)



$

3,379,671





$

2,381,541





$

6,143,848





$

9,573,688





































Cash Flow from Operations



$

4,205,726





$

4,009,901





$

4,677,107





$

6,108,342



CapEx - Drilling & Completing



$

297,015





$

34,490





$

425,098





$

139,755



CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions



$

64,758





$

81,422





$

7,934,504





$

10,254,016





































Borrowing Base



















$

29,400,000





$

45,000,000



Debt



















$

23,500,000





$

32,000,000



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)





















2.34







1.14







(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a second quarter 2021 net loss of $499,723, or $0.02 per share, as compared to a net loss of $20,454,814, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter 2020. This change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased general and administrative expenses (G&A), lease operating expenses (LOE), transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) and impairment expense, partially offset by a decrease in gain (losses) on derivative contracts and income tax benefit.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $1,128,207, or 16%, for the second quarter 2021, compared to the corresponding 2020 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 54%, 24% and 101%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas production volumes of 13%, partially offset by decrease in oil and NGL production volumes of 40% and 22%, respectively.

The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken play, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021, compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP plays due to prevailing economic conditions. The decrease in NGL production was primarily attributable to production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the SCOOP and STACK plays, as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash play. Natural gas volumes increased as a result of acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, which were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale, production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the STACK and SCOOP plays.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $2,348,143 in the 2021 quarter, as compared to a net gain of $4,071,577 in the 2020 quarter. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period, compared to such natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the comparative period causing a net gain.

The 22% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 quarter, relative to the 2020 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $1,595,701, or 47%, in the 2021 quarter to $0.77 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.42 per Mcfe in the 2020 quarter. $108,393 of the decrease was a result of production decreasing 3% in the 2021 quarter and $1,487,308 of the decrease was as a result of a $0.65 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe. The rate decrease was mainly due to impairments taken at the end of the 2020 second quarter, which lowered the basis of the assets. The rate decrease was partially offset by lower natural gas, oil and NGL prices utilized in the reserve calculations during the 2021 quarter, as compared to prices used for the 2020 quarter, shortening the economic life of wells. This resulted in lower projected remaining reserves on a significant number of wells causing increased units of production DD&A.

SIX MONTHS 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a six-month net loss of $1,096,443, or $0.05 per share, in the 2021 period, as compared to a net loss of $18,562,700, or $1.12 per share, in the 2020 period. The change in net loss was principally the result of decreased G&A, LOE, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, DD&A and impairment expense, partially offset by a decrease in natural gas, oil and NGL sales, gain (losses) on derivative contracts, gain on asset sales and income tax benefit.

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales remained relatively consistent with decreases in oil and NGL volumes of 28% and 10%, respectively, partially offset by increases in natural gas and NGL prices of 29% and 41%, respectively.

The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken play, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021, compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP plays due to prevailing economic conditions. The decrease in NGL production was primarily attributable to production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the SCOOP play as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash play. Natural gas volumes increased as a result of acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, which were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale, production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in response to market conditions in the STACK and SCOOP plays. 

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $2,602,179 in the 2021 period, as compared to a net gain of $3,253,683 in the 2020 period. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period, compared to such natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the 2020 period causing a net gain.

The 17% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 period, relative to the 2020 period, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $2,290,753, or 36%, in the 2021 period to $0.92 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.36 per Mcfe in the 2020 period. $381,457 of the decrease was a result of production decreasing 6% in the 2021 period and $1,909,296 of the decrease was as a result of a $0.44 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe. The rate decrease was mainly due to impairments taken at the end of the 2020 second quarter, which lowered the basis of the assets. The rate decrease was partially offset by lower natural gas, oil and NGL prices utilized in the reserve calculations during the 2021 period, as compared to prices used for the 2020 period, shortening the economic life of wells. This resulted in lower projected remaining reserves on a significant number of wells causing increased units of production DD&A.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we converted 37 gross and 0.16 net wells in progress to producing wells. Our inventory of wells in progress decreased to 80 gross wells and 0.44 net wells.





















Bakken/







































































Three





Arkoma















































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Permian





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:









































































As of 12/31/20





45







32







5







2







4







-







25







7







120



Net Change





-3







-19







-2







-







-1







-







-12







-3







-40



As of 3/31/21





42







13







3







2







3







-







13







4







80



Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:









































































As of 12/31/20





0.09







0.16







-







-







0.14







-







0.16







0.07







0.62



Net Change





-0.01







-0.13







-







-







-







-







-0.03







-0.01







-0.18



As of 3/31/21





0.08







0.03







-







-







0.14







-







0.13







0.06







0.44



Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:









































































As of 12/31/20





29







15







10







7







-







-







-







13







74



Net Change





-15







-4







-4







-4







-







-







-







-7







-34



As of 3/31/21





14







11







6







3







-







-







-







6







40













































































As of 3/31/21:









































































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage





1







1







-







-







2







-







1







-







5



Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage





5







11







1







-







3







-







5







2







27



Leasing Activity

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company leased 368 net mineral acres for $63,815.





















Bakken/







































































Three





Arkoma















































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Permian





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



During Three Months Ended 3/31/21:









































































Net Mineral Acres Leased





-







1







-







-







41







-







-







326







368



Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre





-





$

1,100







-







-





$

483







-







-





$

148





$

173



Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre



-





13%







-





-





25%







-







-





18%





18%



 

ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company purchased 18 net royalty acres for $362,486.





















Bakken/







































































Three





Arkoma















































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Permian





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



During Three Months Ended 3/31/21:









































































Net Mineral Acres Purchased





-







-







-







-







-







-







11







-







11



Net Royalty Acres Purchased





-







-







-







-







-







-







18







-







18



Price per Net Royalty Acre





-







-







-







-







-







-





$

19,772







-





$

19,772



Net Mineral Acres Sold





-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-



Net Royalty Acres Sold





-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-



Price per Net Royalty Acre





-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-







-



 

SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 6, 2021. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). A replay of the call will be available for seven days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-481-4010 and the PIN for the replay is 40717.

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended March 31,





Six Months Ended March 31,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues:











Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

8,345,825





$

7,217,618





$

14,770,804





$

14,811,456



Lease bonuses and rental income



58,554







22,092







59,987







549,791



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts



(2,348,143)







4,071,577







(2,602,179)







3,253,683



Gain on asset sales



23,257







-







43,525







3,272,888







6,079,493







11,311,287







12,272,137







21,887,818



Costs and expenses:































Lease operating expenses



1,030,651







1,542,199







2,035,063







2,723,870



Transportation, gathering and marketing



1,319,514







1,356,628







2,600,479







2,739,629



Production taxes



443,154







373,754







719,180







701,035



Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1,777,817







3,373,518







4,038,466







6,329,219



Provision for impairment



-







29,545,702







-







29,545,702



Interest expense



267,865







346,573







569,763







717,238



General and administrative



2,059,476







2,174,661







3,790,573







4,397,689



Other expense (income)



(102,261)







40,066







(98,944)







29,136







6,796,216







38,753,101







13,654,580







47,183,518



Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes



(716,723)







(27,441,814)







(1,382,443)







(25,295,700)



































Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(217,000)







(6,987,000)







(286,000)







(6,733,000)



































Net income (loss)

$

(499,723)





$

(20,454,814)





$

(1,096,443)





$

(18,562,700)



































































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

(0.02)





$

(1.24)





$

(0.05)





$

(1.12)



































Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:































Common shares



22,429,777







16,384,687







22,403,678







16,362,057



Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares



178,597







139,390







177,923







186,443







22,608,374







16,524,077







22,581,601







16,548,500



































Dividends declared per share of































common stock and paid in period

$

0.01





$

0.04





$

0.02





$

0.08



































Dividends declared per share of































common stock and to be paid in quarter ended June 30

$

0.01





$

-



















































 

Balance Sheets





March 31, 2021





Sept. 30, 2020



Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,270,482





$

10,690,395



Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0



4,712,793







2,943,220



allowance for uncollectable accounts)















Refundable income taxes



2,448,871







3,805,227



Other



752,248







351,088



Total current assets



9,184,394







17,789,930



















Properties and equipment at cost, based on















   successful efforts accounting:















Producing natural gas and oil properties



329,708,071







324,886,491



Non-producing natural gas and oil properties



21,012,897







18,993,814



Other



582,444







582,444







351,303,412







344,462,749



Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization



(265,863,136)







(263,590,801)



Net properties and equipment



85,440,276







80,871,948



















Operating lease right-of-use assets



649,500







690,316



Other, net



593,150







669,641



Total assets

$

95,867,320





$

100,021,835



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$

672,507





$

997,637



Derivative contracts, net



3,000,530







281,942



Current portion of operating lease liability



129,672







127,108



Accrued liabilities and other



1,382,066







1,297,363



Short-term debt



-







1,750,000



Total current liabilities



5,184,775







4,454,050



















Long-term debt



23,500,000







27,000,000



Deferred income taxes, net



1,041,007







1,329,007



Asset retirement obligations



2,927,662







2,897,522



Derivative contracts, net



625,179







425,705



Operating lease liability, net of current portion



856,142







921,625



















Stockholders' equity:















Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 36,000,500















shares authorized; 22,825,226 issued at March 31, 2021, and















Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value;















24,000,500 shares authorized; 22,647,306 issued at September 30, 2020



380,268







377,304



Capital in excess of par value



11,150,749







10,649,611



Deferred directors' compensation



1,633,939







1,874,007



Retained earnings



54,402,724







56,244,100







67,567,680







69,145,022



Less treasury stock, at cost; 390,267 shares at March 31,















2021, and 411,487 shares at Sept. 30, 2020



(5,835,125)







(6,151,096)



Total stockholders' equity



61,732,555







62,993,926



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

95,867,320





$

100,021,835



 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





Six Months Ended March 31,





2021





2020



Operating Activities





Net income (loss)

$

(1,096,443)





$

(18,562,700)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided















  by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization



4,038,466







6,329,219



Impairment of producing properties



-







29,545,702



Provision for deferred income taxes



(288,000)







(4,711,000)



Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage



(57,493)







(544,979)



Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage



64,047







559,462



Net (gain) loss on sales of assets



(62,097)







(3,265,449)



Directors' deferred compensation expense



100,254







140,130



Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts



2,602,179







(3,253,683)



Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts



315,883







1,530,912



Restricted stock awards



284,148







491,616



Other



31,544







7,225



Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:















Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables



(1,732,801)







1,168,943



Other current assets



(388,864)







(232,349)



Accounts payable



(340,404)







117,561



Income taxes receivable



1,356,356







(2,072,428)



Other non-current assets



56,545







50,010



Accrued liabilities



(206,213)







(1,189,850)



Total adjustments



5,773,550







24,671,042



Net cash provided by operating activities



4,677,107







6,108,342



















Investing Activities















Capital expenditures



(425,098)







(139,755)



Acquisition of minerals and overrides



(7,934,504)







(10,254,016)



Proceeds from sales of assets



21,000







3,376,049



Net cash provided (used) by investing activities



(8,338,602)







(7,017,722)



















Financing Activities















Borrowings under Credit Facility



-







5,561,725



Payments of loan principal



(5,250,000)







(8,986,725)



Net proceeds from equity issuance



(53,482)







-



Purchases of treasury stock



-







(7,635)



Payments of dividends



(454,936)







(1,319,899)



Net cash provided (used) by financing activities



(5,758,418)







(4,752,534)



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(9,419,913)







(5,661,914)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



10,690,395







6,160,691



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,270,482





$

498,777



















Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities































Dividends declared and unpaid

$

289,997





$

-



Additions to asset retirement obligations

$

-





$

4



































Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

8,759,616





$

10,229,121



Equity offering used for acquisitions



(250,000)







-



Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties















and equipment additions



(150,014)







164,650



Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

8,359,602





$

10,393,771



 

Proved Reserves





Proved Reserves SEC Pricing





March 31, 2021





Sept. 30, 2020



Proved Developed Reserves:





Mcf of Gas



47,482,766







40,924,083



Barrels of Oil



1,096,654







1,148,989



Barrels of NGL



1,170,146







1,135,864



Mcfe (2)



61,083,566







54,633,201



Proved Undeveloped Reserves:















Mcf of Gas



2,403,400







1,448,690



Barrels of Oil



91,910







184,668



Barrels of NGL



27,920







83,993



Mcfe (2)



3,122,380







3,060,656



Total Proved Reserves:















Mcf of Gas



49,886,166







42,372,773



Barrels of Oil



1,188,564







1,333,657



Barrels of NGL



1,198,066







1,219,857



Mcfe (2)



64,205,946







57,693,857



















10% Discounted Estimated Future















Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):















Proved Developed

$

40,765,559





$

33,270,804



Proved Undeveloped



3,913,169







5,659,479



Total

$

44,678,728





$

38,930,283



SEC Pricing















Gas/Mcf

$

1.96





$

1.62



Oil/Barrel

$

37.52





$

40.18



NGL/Barrel

$

10.95





$

9.95



















Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (3)



















10% Discounted Estimated Future

Proved Reserves



Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):

March 31, 2021





Sept. 30, 2020



Proved Developed

$

73,345,570





$

63,648,347



Proved Undeveloped



5,830,561







7,197,350



Total

$

79,176,131





$

70,845,697



















(2) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis



(3) Projected futures pricing as of March 31, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020 basis adjusted to Company wellhead price



 

Derivative Contracts as of May 3, 2021



Period























Collar Average





Collar Average



(Calendar Year)



Product



Volume Mcf/Bbl





Swap Price





Floor Price





Ceiling Price



Remaining 2021



Natural Gas





1,961,000













$

2.35





$

3.04



Remaining 2021



Natural Gas





1,025,000





$

2.81



















2022



Natural Gas





2,200,500













$

2.40





$

3.12



2022



Natural Gas





377,500





$

2.61



















2023



Natural Gas





86,000













$

2.25





$

2.96



2023



Natural Gas





84,000





$

2.56

























































Remaining 2021



Crude Oil





27,500













$

36.78





$

45.14



Remaining 2021



Crude Oil





79,000





$

39.61



















2022



Crude Oil





68,500













$

40.25





$

50.35



2022



Crude Oil





59,000





$

41.51



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for impairment, depreciation, depletion and amortization of properties and equipment, including amortization of other assets, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Second Quarter Ended





Second Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020



Net Income (Loss)

$

(499,723)





$

(20,454,814)





$

(1,096,443)





$

(18,562,700)



Plus:































    Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



2,050,712







(3,442,438)







2,918,062







(1,722,771)



    Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



(217,000)







(6,987,000)







(286,000)







(6,733,000)



    Interest Expense



267,865







346,573







569,763







717,238



    DD&A



1,777,817







3,373,518







4,038,466







6,329,219



    Impairment



-







29,545,702







-







29,545,702



Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,379,671





$

2,381,541





$

6,143,848





$

9,573,688



Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Gain on Asset Sales Reconciliation 

Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales is defined as the adjusted EBITDA less gains on asset sales. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and of the resulting adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales for the periods indicated:



Second Quarter Ended





Second Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended





First Quarter Ended





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020





Dec. 30, 2020



Net Income (Loss)

$

(499,723)





$

(20,454,814)





$

(1,096,443)





$

(18,562,700)





$

(596,720)



Plus:







































    Unrealized (gains) losses







































    on derivatives



2,050,712







(3,442,438)







2,918,062







(1,722,771)







867,350



    Income Tax Expense







































 (Benefit)



(217,000)







(6,987,000)







(286,000)







(6,733,000)







(69,000)



    Interest Expense



267,865







346,573







569,763







717,238







301,898



    DD&A



1,777,817







3,373,518







4,038,466







6,329,219







2,260,649



Impairment



-







29,545,702







-







29,545,702







-



Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,379,671





$

2,381,541





$

6,143,848





$

9,573,688





$

2,764,177











































Gain on asset sales



23,257







-







43,525







3,272,888







20,268



Adjusted EBITDA excluding







































Gain on asset sales

$

3,356,414





$

2,381,541





$

6,100,323





$

6,300,800





$

2,743,909



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation 

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month ("TTM") basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended





TTM Ended





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020



Net Income (Loss)

$

(6,485,780)





$

(70,112,244)



Plus:















    Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



7,842,624







(3,399,709)



    Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



(1,842,000)







(23,655,000)



    Interest Expense



1,139,313







1,687,873



    DD&A



9,023,030







17,088,140



    Impairment



358,826







106,370,039



Adjusted EBITDA

$

10,036,013





$

27,979,099



















Debt

$

23,500,000





$

32,000,000



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA



2.34







1.14



Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation 

Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus provision for impairment, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. We have included a presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) a useful means of evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Second Quarter Ended





Second Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020





March 31, 2021





March 31, 2020



Net Income (Loss)

$

(499,723)





$

(20,454,814)





$

(1,096,443)





$

(18,562,700)



Plus:































Impairment



-







29,545,702







-







29,545,702



Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



2,050,712







(3,442,438)







2,918,062







(1,722,771)



   Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



(217,000)







(6,987,000)







(286,000)







(6,733,000)



Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss)

$

1,333,989





$

(1,338,550)





$

1,535,619





$

2,527,231



PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 255,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Company's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our ability to execute our business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on our properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; our ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which we invest; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting our properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

