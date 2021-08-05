OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company," (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • Production volumes for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 31% to 2,493 Mmcfe from 1,904 Mmcfe in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased 9% from 2,297 Mmcfe in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.21 per share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain/loss on asset sales(1) for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.7 million, increased from $1.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased from $3.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • On April 30, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of 2,514 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma for approximately $8.5 million in cash and 1.2 million shares of PHX common stock.
  • Additionally, during the quarter ended June 30, the Company closed on two separate acquisitions totaling 393 net royalty acres in the Haynesville for an aggregate $2.3 million in cash.
  • Total debt was reduced to $19.9 million as of June 30, 2021, a 15% decrease from the $23.5 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.47x at June 30, 2021.
  • A payment of a one cent per share dividend payable on Sept. 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 26, 2021, was approved.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX's third quarter 2021 reflects excellent quarterly results as we reported adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million, an increase of 38% over the sequential prior quarter and a 292% increase compared to the year over year quarter. This is due mainly to higher volumes and improved commodity prices. Importantly, it is a direct reflection of our continued success as we execute our stated strategy of growth through mineral acquisitions in our core focus areas. During the quarter, we closed on the purchase of minerals in three different acquisitions located in the Haynesville and SCOOP for $13.25 million of total consideration, the cash portion of which was funded with proceeds from the April equity offering. This brings our total year to date acquisitions to approximately $21.2 million. We also closed on the sale of non-core/non-operated working interest in 71 well bores for approximately $225,000 as part of our strategy of constantly looking to high grade our asset base.

"Additionally, we reduced our debt to $19.9 million at quarter end, which represents a 15% reduction to sequential prior quarter and a 34% reduction compared to the year over year quarter. Current debt equates to a roughly 1.5x Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1). Our goal is to achieve a 1.2x Debt to EBITDA (TTM) (1) by fiscal year end Sept. 30, 2021. This puts us in a strong financial position and will allow us to allocate a majority of our growing free cash flow to mineral acquisitions over the coming quarters. We look forward to informing you of our results to drive shareholder value in the future."

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

 

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS





Third Quarter Ended





Third Quarter Ended





Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020



Mcfe Sold



2,492,813







1,903,752







6,863,949







6,555,378



Average Sales Price per Mcfe

$

4.37





$

1.85





$

3.74





$

2.80



Gas Mcf Sold



1,879,343







1,361,909







5,090,619







4,539,103



Average Sales Price per Mcf

$

3.33





$

1.36





$

2.77





$

1.73



Oil Barrels Sold



55,492







55,138







170,437







214,159



Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

63.77





$

25.94





$

52.95





$

42.43



NGL Barrels Sold



46,753







35,169







125,118







121,887



Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

23.58





$

6.62





$

20.42





$

11.26



 

Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



6/30/2021





1,879,343







55,492







46,753







2,492,813



3/31/2021





1,735,820







56,269







37,228







2,296,802



12/31/2020





1,475,456







58,675







41,138







2,074,334



9/30/2020





1,423,602







55,626







46,737







2,037,779



 

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



6/30/2021





908,471







31,095







18,255







1,204,571



3/31/2021





924,969







31,768







19,088







1,230,105



12/31/2020





487,925







27,840







14,948







744,653



9/30/2020





491,234







27,326







20,181







776,276



 

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



6/30/2021





970,872







24,397







28,498







1,288,242



3/31/2021





810,851







24,501







18,140







1,066,697



12/31/2020





987,531







30,835







26,190







1,329,681



9/30/2020





932,368







28,300







26,556







1,261,503



 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







Third Quarter

Ended





Third Quarter

Ended





Nine Months

Ended





Nine Months

Ended







June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020



    Working Interest Sales



$

5,486,978





$

1,876,489





$

13,245,980





$

9,976,274



    Royalty Interest Sales



$

5,412,842





$

1,641,072





$

12,424,644





$

8,352,743



Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales



$

10,899,820





$

3,517,561





$

25,670,624





$

18,329,017





































Lease Bonuses and Rental Income



$

259,152





$

22,996





$

319,139





$

572,787



Total Revenue



$

5,941,559





$

2,705,383





$

18,213,696





$

24,593,201





































LOE per Mcfe



$

0.43





$

0.60





$

0.45





$

0.59



Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe



$

0.62





$

0.50





$

0.60





$

0.56



Production Tax per Mcfe



$

0.24





$

0.07





$

0.19





$

0.13



G&A Expense per Mcfe



$

0.91





$

1.00





$

0.88





$

0.96



Interest Expense per Mcfe



$

0.09





$

0.13





$

0.12





$

0.15



DD&A per Mcfe



$

0.86





$

1.29





$

0.90





$

1.34



Total Expense per Mcfe



$

3.15





$

3.59





$

3.14





$

3.73





































Net Income (Loss)



$

(1,356,594)





$

(3,555,215)





$

(2,453,037)





$

(22,117,915)



Adj. Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) (1)



$

2,356,054





$

(1,536,925)





$

3,891,673





$

990,306



Adjusted EBITDA (1)



$

4,714,200





$

1,168,834





$

10,858,048





$

10,742,522





































Cash Flow from Operations



$

5,563,226





$

3,717,398





$

10,240,333





$

9,825,740



CapEx - Drilling & Completing



$

271,661





$

56,413





$

696,759





$

196,168



CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions



$

11,402,761





$

50,000





$

19,337,265





$

10,304,016





































Borrowing Base



















$

28,500,000





$

32,000,000



Debt



















$

19,900,000





$

30,000,000



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)





















1.47







1.48











(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a third quarter 2021 net loss of $1,356,594, or $0.05 per share, as compared to a net loss of $3,555,215, or $0.21 per share, in the third quarter 2020. The change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased LOE, DD&A and impairment expense, partially offset by an increase in losses on derivative contracts, G&A, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses and production taxes.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $7,382,259, or 210%, for the third quarter 2021, compared to the corresponding 2020 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 145%, 146% and 256%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 38%, 1% and 33%, respectively.

Production increased across all three product categories during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to improved market conditions, resulting in (i) previously curtailed, high interest wells being worked over and brought fully back online in the STACK, Arkoma Stack, and Fayetteville Shale, (ii) acquisitions in the STACK and Haynesville, and (iii) increased drilling and completions activity in the STACK and SCOOP. These were partially offset by plays with naturally declining production in high interest wells, such as the Eagle Ford Shale.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $5,487,483 in the 2021 quarter, as compared to a net loss of $838,282 in the 2020 quarter. The net loss on derivative contracts in both periods was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the periods.

The 12% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 quarter, relative to the 2020 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $326,861, or 13%, in the 2021 quarter to $0.86 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.29 per Mcfe in the 2020 quarter. Of the DD&A decrease, $1,086,750 was a result of a $0.43 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $759,889 resulting from production increasing 31% in the 2021 quarter. The rate decrease was mainly due to an increase in reserves during the 2021 quarter, as compared to the 2020 quarter.

NINE MONTHS 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a nine-month net loss of $2,453,037, or $0.10 per share, in the 2021 period, as compared to a net loss of $22,117,915, or $1.34 per share, in the 2020 period. The change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased LOE, DD&A, impairment expense and G&A, partially offset by an increase in losses on derivative contracts, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, production taxes and a reduction in gain on asset sales and income tax benefit.

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales increased $7,341,607, or 40%, for the 2021 period, compared to the 2020 period due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 60%, 25% and 81%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes of 12% and 3%, respectively.

Natural gas volumes increased during the nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of (i) acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, (ii) maintenance workovers on high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack, and (iii) increased drilling and completion activity in the STACK.  These gas volumes were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale and production downtime and curtailments in response to market conditions in the SCOOP.  The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021 due to prevailing economic conditions compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP. Oil production decreases were partially offset by increased drilling and completion activity in the STACK. The increased activity in the STACK also resulted in increased NGL production, which was partially offset by production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in in the SCOOP as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $8,089,662 in the 2021 period, as compared to a net gain of $2,415,401 in the 2020 period. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period.

The 16% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 period, relative to the 2020 period, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $2,617,614, or 30%, in the 2021 period to $0.90 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.34 per Mcfe in the 2020 period. Of the DD&A decrease, $3,031,099 was a result of a $0.44 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $413,485 resulting from production increasing 5% in the 2021 period. The rate decrease was mainly due an increase in reserves during the 2021 period, as compared to the 2020 period.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 37 gross and 0.18 net wells in progress converted to producing wells. Our inventory of wells in progress increased to 97 gross wells and 0.48 net wells.





















Bakken/







































































Three





Arkoma















































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Permian





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:









































































As of 3/31/21





42







13







3







2







3







-







13







4







80



Net Change





18







1







-2







-







-







-







-1







1







17



As of 6/30/21





60







14







1







2







3







-







12







5







97



Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:









































































As of 3/31/21





0.08







0.03







-







-







0.14







-







0.13







0.06







0.44



Net Change





0.05







0.01







-







-







-







-







-0.01







-0.01







0.04



As of 6/30/21





0.13







0.04







-







-







0.14







-







0.12







0.05







0.48



Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:









































































As of 3/31/21





14







11







6







3







-







-







-







6







40



Net Change





-1







-4







-1







-







-







-







-







-







-6



As of 6/30/21





13







7







5







3







-







-







-







6







34













































































As of 6/30/21:









































































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage





6







1







2







-







-







-







3







1







13



Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage





12







7







6







1







2







-







13







5







46



Leasing Activity

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company leased 518 net mineral acres for $270,890, primarily in Dawson County, TX in the Midland Basin.





















Bakken/







































































Three





Arkoma















































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Permian





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



During Three Months Ended 6/30/21:









































































Net Mineral Acres Leased





-







30







-







-







307







-







-







181







518



Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre





-





$

500







-







-





$

527







-







-





$

377





$

524



Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre



-





20%







-





-





25%







-







-





19%





22%



ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company purchased 2,913 net royalty acres for $13,310,340 and sold 5,197 net royalty acres at an average price of $57 per acre.





















Bakken/







































































Three





Arkoma















































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Permian





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



During Three Months Ended 6/30/21:









































































Net Mineral Acres Purchased





1,819







47







-







-







-







-







308







23







2,197



Net Royalty Acres Purchased





2,420







61







-







-







-







-







398







34







2,913



   Price per Net Royalty Acre



$

4,455





$

1,624







-







-







-







-





$

5,955





$

1,754





$

4,570



Net Mineral Acres Sold





-







-







-







-







2,857







-







-







32







2,889



Net Royalty Acres Sold





-







-







-







-







5,165







-







-







32







5,197



   Price per Net Royalty Acre





-







-







-







-





$

55







-







-





$

391





$

57



THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Aug. 5, 2021. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13720096.

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended June 30,





Nine Months Ended June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues:











Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

10,899,820





$

3,517,561





$

25,670,624





$

18,329,017



Lease bonuses and rental income



259,152







22,996







319,139







572,787



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts



(5,487,483)







(838,282)







(8,089,662)







2,415,401



Gain on asset sales



270,070







3,108







313,595







3,275,996







5,941,559







2,705,383







18,213,696







24,593,201



Costs and expenses:































Lease operating expenses



1,064,989







1,147,948







3,100,052







3,871,818



Transportation, gathering and marketing



1,538,174







956,653







4,138,653







3,696,282



Production taxes



596,858







134,249







1,316,038







835,284



Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2,137,707







2,464,568







6,176,173







8,793,787



Provision for impairment



45,855







358,826







45,855







29,904,528



Interest expense



220,439







241,191







790,202







958,429



General and administrative



2,275,104







1,908,790







6,065,677







6,306,479



Other expense (income)



235,027







(73,687)







136,083







(44,551)



 Total costs and expenses



8,114,153







7,138,538







21,768,733







54,322,056



Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes



(2,172,594)







(4,433,155)







(3,555,037)







(29,728,855)



































Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(816,000)







(877,940)







(1,102,000)







(7,610,940)



































Net income (loss)

$

(1,356,594)





$

(3,555,215)





$

(2,453,037)





$

(22,117,915)



































































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

(0.05)





$

(0.21)





$

(0.10)





$

(1.34)



































Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:































Common shares



28,117,199







16,403,243







24,308,185







16,375,736



Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares



192,059







141,799







174,454







152,500







28,309,258







16,545,042







24,482,639







16,528,236



































Dividends declared per share of































common stock and paid in period

$

0.01





$

0.01





$

0.03





$

0.09



































 

Balance Sheets





June 30, 2021





Sept. 30, 2020



Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,908,500





$

10,690,395



Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0



5,114,387







2,943,220



allowance for uncollectable accounts)















Refundable income taxes



2,379,756







3,805,227



Other



480,600







351,088



Total current assets



10,883,243







17,789,930



















Properties and equipment at cost, based on















   successful efforts accounting:















Producing natural gas and oil properties



323,187,303







324,886,491



Non-producing natural gas and oil properties



32,894,588







18,993,814



Other



681,125







582,444







356,763,016







344,462,749



Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization



(259,018,926)







(263,590,801)



Net properties and equipment



97,744,090







80,871,948



















Operating lease right-of-use assets



628,617







690,316



Other, net



558,659







669,641



Total assets

$

109,814,609





$

100,021,835



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$

1,173,258





$

997,637



Derivative contracts, net



6,754,328







281,942



Current portion of operating lease liability



130,973







127,108



Accrued liabilities and other



1,324,482







1,297,363



Short-term debt



-







1,750,000



Total current liabilities



9,383,041







4,454,050



















Long-term debt



19,900,000







27,000,000



Deferred income taxes, net



212,007







1,329,007



Asset retirement obligations



2,845,919







2,897,522



Derivative contracts, net



1,354,174







425,705



Operating lease liability, net of current portion



822,907







921,625



















Total liabilities



34,518,048







37,027,909



















Stockholders' equity:















Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 36,000,500















shares authorized and 30,200,226 issued at June 30, 2021;















24,000,500 shares authorized and 22,647,306 issued at Sept. 30, 2020



503,136







377,304



Capital in excess of par value



25,844,372







10,649,611



Deferred directors' compensation



1,701,110







1,874,007



Retained earnings



53,033,376







56,244,100







81,081,994







69,145,022



Less treasury stock, at cost; 388,545 shares at June 30,















2021, and 411,487 shares at Sept. 30, 2020



(5,785,433)







(6,151,096)



Total stockholders' equity



75,296,561







62,993,926



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

109,814,609





$

100,021,835



 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





Nine Months Ended June 30,





2021





2020



Operating Activities





Net income (loss)

$

(2,453,037)





$

(22,117,915)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided















  by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization



6,176,173







8,793,787



Impairment of producing properties



45,855







29,904,528



Provision for deferred income taxes



(1,117,000)







(6,158,000)



Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage



(316,541)







(567,975)



Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage



334,938







582,458



Net (gain) loss on sales of assets



(136,596)







(3,258,994)



Directors' deferred compensation expense



167,425







184,188



Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts



8,089,662







(2,415,401)



Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts



(688,807)







3,230,034



Restricted stock awards



542,674







619,812



Other



72,126







3,718



Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:















Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables



(2,134,395)







2,194,430



Other current assets



(89,957)







(121,635)



Accounts payable



209,014







31,755



Income taxes receivable



1,425,471







(134,908)



Other non-current assets



87,065







6,544



Accrued liabilities



26,263







(950,686)



Total adjustments



12,693,370







31,943,655



Net cash provided by operating activities



10,240,333







9,825,740



















Investing Activities















Capital expenditures



(696,759)







(196,168)



Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests



(19,337,265)







(10,304,016)



Proceeds from sales of assets



533,371







3,457,500



Net cash provided (used) by investing activities



(19,500,653)







(7,042,684)



















Financing Activities















Borrowings under Credit Facility



-







6,061,725



Payments of loan principal



(8,850,000)







(11,486,725)



Net proceeds from equity issuance



11,088,858







-



Purchases of treasury stock



(2,741)







(7,635)



Payments of dividends



(757,692)







(1,486,031)



Net cash provided (used) by financing activities



1,478,425







(6,918,666)



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(7,781,895)







(4,135,610)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



10,690,395







6,160,691



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,908,500





$

2,025,081



















Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities































Additions to asset retirement obligations

$

-





$

4



































Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

23,794,178





$

10,335,534



Equity offering used for acquisitions



(3,718,000)







-



Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties















and equipment additions



(42,154)







164,650



Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

20,034,024





$

10,500,184



 

Derivative Contracts as of Aug. 1, 2021



Period























Collar Average





Collar Average



(Calendar Year)



Product



Volume Mcf/Bbl





Swap Price





Floor Price





Ceiling Price



Remaining 2021



Natural Gas





1,193,500













$

2.38





$

3.07



Remaining 2021



Natural Gas





600,500





$

2.82



















2022



Natural Gas





2,540,500













$

2.42





$

3.17



2022



Natural Gas





547,500





$

2.73



















2023



Natural Gas





166,000













$

2.37





$

3.26



2023



Natural Gas





84,000





$

2.56

























































Remaining 2021



Crude Oil





9,000













$

37.00





$

46.69



Remaining 2021



Crude Oil





55,000





$

40.75



















2022



Crude Oil





68,500













$

40.25





$

50.35



2022



Crude Oil





59,000





$

41.51



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for impairment, depreciation, depletion and amortization of properties and equipment, including amortization of other assets, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Third Quarter Ended





Third Quarter Ended





Nine Months

Ended





Nine Months

Ended





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020



Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,356,594)





$

(3,555,215)





$

(2,453,037)





$

(22,117,915)



Plus:































    Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



4,482,793







2,537,404







7,400,855







814,633



    Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



(816,000)







(877,940)







(1,102,000)







(7,610,940)



    Interest Expense



220,439







241,191







790,202







958,429



    DD&A



2,137,707







2,464,568







6,176,173







8,793,787



    Impairment



45,855







358,826







45,855







29,904,528



Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,714,200





$

1,168,834





$

10,858,048





$

10,742,522



Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Gain on Asset Sales Reconciliation 

Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales is defined as the adjusted EBITDA less gains on asset sales. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and of the resulting adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales for the periods indicated:



Third Quarter Ended





Third Quarter Ended





Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





Second Quarter Ended





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020





March 31, 2021



Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,356,594)





$

(3,555,215)





$

(2,453,037)





$

(22,117,915)





$

(499,723)



Plus:







































    Unrealized (gains) losses







































    on derivatives



4,482,793







2,537,404







7,400,855







814,633







2,050,712



    Income Tax Expense







































 (Benefit)



(816,000)







(877,940)







(1,102,000)







(7,610,940)







(217,000)



    Interest Expense



220,439







241,191







790,202







958,429







267,865



    DD&A



2,137,707







2,464,568







6,176,173







8,793,787







1,777,817



Impairment



45,855







358,826







45,855







29,904,528







-



Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,714,200





$

1,168,834





$

10,858,048





$

10,742,522





$

3,379,671











































Less:







































Gain on asset sales



270,070







3,108







313,595







3,275,996







23,257



Loss on asset sales(1)



(238,827)







(4,345)







(248,301)







(11,849)







(5,681)



Adjusted EBITDA excluding







































Gain/loss on asset sales

$

4,682,957





$

1,170,071





$

10,792,754





$

7,478,375





$

3,362,095











































(1) Included in other expense (income) line item on the Company's Statements of Operations



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation 

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month ("TTM") basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended





TTM Ended





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020



Net Income (Loss)

$

(4,287,159)





$

(78,271,695)



Plus:















    Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



9,788,013







1,031,998



    Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



(1,780,060)







(25,847,940)



    Interest Expense



1,118,561







1,402,387



    DD&A



8,696,169







15,169,665



    Impairment



45,855







106,728,865



Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,581,379





$

20,213,280



















Debt

$

19,900,000





$

30,000,000



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA



1.47







1.48



Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation 

Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus provision for impairment, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. We have included a presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) a useful means of evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Third Quarter Ended





Third Quarter Ended





Nine Months

Ended





Nine Months

Ended





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020



Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,356,594)





$

(3,555,215)





$

(2,453,037)





$

(22,117,915)



Plus:































Impairment



45,855







358,826







45,855







29,904,528



Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



4,482,793







2,537,404







7,400,855







814,633



   Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



(816,000)







(877,940)







(1,102,000)







(7,610,940)



Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss)

$

2,356,054





$

(1,536,925)





$

3,891,673





$

990,306



PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 251,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Company's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our ability to execute our business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on our properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; our ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which we invest; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting our properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

