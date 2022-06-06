OKLAHOMA CITY, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) ("PHX" or the "Company"), a natural gas focused mineral and royalty company, today announced that Chad Stephens, President and CEO, and Ralph D'Amico, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 3:35 p.m. EDT, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

You may access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of www.phxmin.com under Events, or by clicking here: Webcast Link

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 75,000 net leased mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, North Dakota, and Arkansas.  Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phx-minerals-inc-to-present-at-the-stifel-cross-sector-insight-conference-on-june-9-2022-301562123.html

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.

