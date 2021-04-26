OCALA, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet a growing demand for world-class pain care in north-central Florida, Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic location in Ocala, Florida.

The clinic is located at 1500 SE Magnolia St, Suite 103, Ocala, FL 34471 and offers a continuum of care, from consults with interventional pain management specialists offering a wide variety of services.

Services available at this Center include:

  • virtual visits
  • treatment of chronic neck, back, pain, pelvic, abdominal and neuropathic pain
  • spinal cord stimulation
  • pain pump technology
  • image guided joint injections
  • radiofrequency ablations
  • trigger point injections, joint injections, epidural steroid injections, facet injections

Tampa-based PPOA opened its doors in 2013 and has over 30 locations throughout Florida, Texas and California. It offers a wide variety of healthcare services under its umbrella, including pain management, laser spine procedures and other minimally invasive techniques.

All of the PPOA clinics accept most insurance, as well as Medicare. PPOA Ocala can be reached at (352) 458-4485 or click here. Same-day appointments are available.

About PPOA:

Started in 2013 and headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Physician Partners of America (PPOA), is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA, and its affiliates share a common vision of ensuring the wellbeing of patients and providing their physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs in the face of ever more complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical.com.

Media Contact

Linda Hamburger, Physician Partners of America, 8135492134, ppoamedical@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Physician Partners of America

