GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pro Imaging CONNECT, the executive conference for the photo/imaging industry, has announced additional speakers for its free Worldwide Photo Imaging Market Trends virtual conference May 4-6. Entrepreneur Matt Sweetwood will lead off the event at 11 a.m. EST with motivational address, "Successful Business is All About You." Sweetwood, currently the CEO and co-Founder of Insurious, has more than 30 years of imaging industry experience and is an in-demand speaker and coach.
The hot topic of "AI in Imaging" has been added to the program, led by Hans Hartman of Suite 48a who will provide an overview of the areas where artificial intelligence is making the most impact in the imaging world. He'll be joined by Brad Malcolm, co-founder and president, EyeQ, creator of Perfectly Clear.
Registration is free at this link.
The Pro Imaging CONNECT "Worldwide Photo Imaging Market Trends" virtual conference is hosted by Gary Pageau of the Dead Pixels Society. Each session will start at 11:00 EST and will feature extensive online interactivity. The event will be conducted on the ShareMe.chat platform. The event is sponsored by Photo Finale, Canva, EyeQ, Mediaclip, Autopilot Print, and Mailpix.
"The first Pro Imaging CONNECT virtual conference continues has drawn considerable interest from imaging executives from around the world," said Pageau. "The conference will provide valuable insight into the fast-growing photo personalization market."
The event kicks off May 4 with Rise Above Research analysts Ed Lee and David Haueter discussing North American photo and device trends.
Part 1: The U.S. Photo Print Market After COVID-19
In this session, David Haueter of Rise Above Research will give an update on the U.S. photo printing market, providing highlights from their recent consumer survey, including how consumer printing habits changed during COVID-19, as well as discuss areas of opportunity. Top-level forecast data will also be provided.
Part 2: The U.S. Photo Merchandise Market Trends and Opportunties
Haueter will talk about some key areas of opportunity within the photo merchandise market, based on their latest consumer survey, as well as discuss how consumer buying habits were impacted by COVID-19. Top-level forecast data will also be provided.
Part 3: The Role of Aspiring Photographers in the Future of Photography
Aspiring photographers are people who are no longer satisfied with just taking snapshot photos. They have or are developing a passion for photography and want to feed it by taking their skills to the next level. Ed Lee of Rise Above Research will define who they are, their part in the future of photography, and what role photo merchandise plays in their lives.
On May 5, the focus shifts to Western Europe and to video apps.
Part 1: Photo Prints to the Rescue. The Revival of the Western European Photo Market
Jeremy Wills of Futuresource Consulting will present "Photo Prints to the Rescue. The Revival of the Western European Photo Market." He'll describe how the Western European photo sector is a combination of markets and cultures with their own individual dynamics. The last 10 years have seen the rise of photobooks and photo merchandise (cards, wall décor, calendars and photo gifts) whilst photo prints continued a decline trajectory, but there is also now new life in the photo prints category. Wills will explore some of the market drivers and the individual dynamics of the major Western European photo markets.
Part 2: Video creation apps: What is driving the market
Hans Hartman of Suite 48a will present, "Video creation apps: What is driving the market." Do-It-Yourself video creation apps, which are used by non-video professionals, are a powerful driver behind the current surge in sharing and in the viewing of user-generated videos. The study takes a deep dive into the trends at the core of more than 80 successful DIY video creation apps, including smartphone, web, and desktop-based apps.
Part 3: AI in Imaging
Hans Hartman of Suite 48a will host the "AI in Imaging" session, providing an overview of the areas where artificial intelligence is making the most impact in the imaging world. He'll be joined by Brad Malcolm, co-founder and president, EyeQ, creator of Perfectly Clear.
The May 6 program features trends in the Far East
The program features Don Franz, publisher of Photo Imaging News, who will review key market developments in Asia, along with new approaches to wedding photography. Also presenting will be Aaron Day, global partnership lead at Canva, who will showcase how personalization and graphic trends are driving business in Asia.
About Pro Imaging CONNECT
Pro Imaging CONNECT kicks off with two days of executive-level education, while Pro Imaging Golf follows with two days of networking and the famous scramble golf tournament. The Pro Imaging CONNECT program is programmed by Gary Pageau, editor of the Dead Pixels Society, the photo/imaging networking group and news site.
About Pro Imaging Expo
Pro Imaging Expo features networking, education and golf events for the imaging industry. Pro Imaging Golf, with more than 30 years in existence and now partnered with SGIA, hosts more than 140 industry attendees for three days of fun-filled activities including golf, parties, networking events, and educational events. Pro Imaging, in conjunction with SGIA, hosts a networking event at PRINTING United in October. This event is open to all in the industry.
About the Dead Pixels Society
The Dead Pixels Society, formed in 2009, is dedicated to provide news and information to the businesses in the photo imaging/industry. The community continues to meet clandestinely at industry events and conferences, identified by their stylish lapel pins. The society has a weekly newsletter and podcast.
