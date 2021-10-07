WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) and Bitscopic have announced a new partnership to provide Veterans Administration hospitals with advanced clinical intelligence.
"Picis remains diligent in our pursuit to cultivate relationships and integrations for our solutions to better serve the VA. Our partnership with Bitscopic can add valuable insights for clinicians, streamline data sharing, and ultimately help clinicians improve patient care for our service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors," stated John Danahey, Executive Vice President of Picis.
By integrating Picis data into Bitscopic's Clinical Surveillance system, PraedAlert, VA hospitals can access perioperative, ICU, acute care, long-term care, and outpatient data from a single application. This provides a more complete data set from which facilities can expand their clinical surveillance, patient monitoring, and quality improvement activities.
The additional integration can also provide specific information to help clinicians assess the presence of device-associated hospital-acquired infections, ventilator-associated events, prophylactic antibiotic use in the OR, as well as post-surgical pain management practices.
Payam Etminani, CEO of Bitscopic, added "By integrating Picis data into the PraedAlert Clinical Surveillance system, clinicians can expand their capabilities to track important patient safety and care measures, resulting in more timely intervention when needed. This partnership will provide significant additional benefits to VA hospitals already using Bitscopic products."
ABOUT PICIS:
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
ABOUT BITSCOPIC:
Bitscopic is a Silicon Valley-based company formed in 2012 to dramatically improve healthcare outcomes. It uses advanced Big Data technologies to augment the capabilities of the VA's Electronic Health Record (VistA). Bitscopic's platform integrates electronic health data from the VA's 170+ hospitals with 9 million unique patient records in near-real time and translates this data into actionable insights and alerts. Bitscopic deploys a wide range of solutions including Public Health surveillance, identifying/tracking hospital-acquired infections, managing clinical trials, and computational biology/DNA analysis. The company's solutions have also enabled healthcare providers to improve their workflows and shorten the time needed to produce required reports from days to minutes.
