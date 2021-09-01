WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce John Danahey as Executive Vice President. Danahey brings over 35 years of healthcare industry experience, with more than 28 years focused on healthcare IT, and comes to Picis from another Harris healthcare business, PulseCheck.
"I could not be happier or more confident with transitioning the day-to-day leadership of Picis to John! His clinical background, vast healthcare IT experience, sales acumen, and deep Harris knowledge made him the perfect candidate," commented Marcus Perez, Senior Executive Vice President of Healthcare, Harris Computer.
John entered the healthcare field as an Advanced Life Support EMT gaining clinical experience in the field, emergency rooms, and inpatient settings. He then embarked on a career in healthcare IT as a Clinical Implementation Consultant at Meditech. John later moved to Iatric Systems, where he spent the next 22 years serving in many formal and informal roles, including Consultant, Support Manager, Product Director, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and Executive Vice President. After the Harris acquisition of Iatric in 2018, John remained focused as Iatric's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In 2019, John was tabbed as the EVP for PulseCheck.
"It's an honor to be selected as the next EVP of Picis," says John. "I look forward to working with the Picis team and customers to ensure continued growth that will allow us to meet the evolving clinical, financial, and operational needs of healthcare organizations."
John has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in business administration. He currently resides in Massachusetts.
ABOUT PICIS:
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement, and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
