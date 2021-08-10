FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Pizzeria Operators is hosting the world's largest pizza trade exposition at the Las Vegas Convention Center - Central Exhibit Hall from August 17-19, 2021. With approximately 500 exhibitors on the convention floor, the Pizza Expo is the place for sole proprietor and franchise pizzeria owners and vendors to network and see what is new in the industry.
"In order to generate stronger brand awareness and customer loyalty, multi-location retailers and industry suppliers should increase their digital marketing efforts," said Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Digital Marketing. "Due to the growth in consumer demand, restaurateurs can grow their businesses and improve marketing strategies through custom website development, social media marketing, and digital public relations."
Prior to the Expo, Exults is offering a complimentary online marketing analysis to attendees interested in evaluating their current marketing tactics and growing their digital presence. The audit can be requested ahead of time and will include an analysis of online reputation, social media presence, website structure, and an on-site search engine optimization (SEO) report. Vendors, suppliers, and business owners can visit booth 1624 any time during the show for an opportunity to consult with CEO of Exults, Zach Hoffman. Exults' team of professionals will assess the business' current digital presence and provide suggestions on potential opportunities that may have been overlooked.
Exults was established on the successful implementation and operation of sponsored search accounts over fifteen years ago. Since then, the digital marketing agency's services have expanded to help clients increase revenue, branding, and loyalty by growing digital sales and consumer engagement.
Exults' showcase will begin in booth 1624 at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, August 17th-19th. All eager participants are encouraged to visit the event's website to find more details on pricing, registration, and scheduling.
More About Exults Digital Marketing
Exults is a full-service digital marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of digital marketing services to reach its clients' goals, Exults premier services include:
- Digital Branding
- Website Design and Development
- eCommerce platform development and management
- Search Engine Optimization
- Pay Per Click Management
- Social Media Marketing
- Digital PR
If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults. For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.
