NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today it has hired Joshua Burgher to serve as Principal in the Firm's Management Advisory practice. Burgher, to be based out of the Firm's New York City office, is a specialist in consultation and advisory services and brings more than 20 years of business experience to the role. His hiring aligns with ongoing efforts by the Firm to enrich its advisory expertise and further develop key practice areas to better serve clients across industry sectors.
"The world is changing rapidly and organizations are seeking to shape strategy and tactics to effectively and efficiently respond to opportunities and challenges that result from this change. Our clients have come to rely on our advisors to support the development, execution, and risk management associated with these critical activities," said Jonathan Moore, Partner-in-Charge of Advisory Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. "With extensive strategy, financial, and operational leadership experience spanning more than two decades, Joshua is well positioned to build on the Firm's legacy of high-touch support and superior client service."
Over the past 14 years, Burgher has held a number of executive-level positions, including COO, CFO, VP, and Senior Vice Dean, at prestigious educational institutions such as Columbia University, Georgetown University, and Golden Gate University. Specifically, his background includes managing and improving strategic planning, analytics, finance, administration, human resources, and marketing for these academic organizations, with the goal of ensuring continued financial sustainability and mission achievement.
"I've been fortunate to gain deep and diverse experience that has given me the ability to understand the nuances of complex business environments and help organizations assess and improve their strategies, operations, and financials to achieve successful outcomes," said Burgher. "I'm excited to join the Firm's exceptional and well-respected Advisory practice and support clients as they seek to maximize their financial and mission objectives and minimize risk."
Before entering higher education, Burgher launched his career as a management consultant serving multinational financial services, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and telecommunications clients. He then focused on finance and performance management, as well as M&A transaction support services, primarily for the media, entertainment, and communications sectors, at one of the "Big Four" accounting firms. Burgher graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems, as well as the Colorado School of Mines with a Master of Science in Engineering and Technology Management. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University and is a candidate for a PhD in Management at Tilburg University in The Netherlands. Burgher studies impact optimization and has taught in the areas of strategy, analytics, and leadership.
PKF O'Connor Davies has 14 offices in six states and continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with tactical external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, 14 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 1,000 professionals led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services.
PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax Firms" by Forbes. In additional 2021 rankings, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 12th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain's New York Business, and the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBIZ's 2019 rankings. PKF O'Connor Davies is enrolled in the AICPA Peer Review Program and has central memberships in the Private Companies Practice Section (PCPS), the Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center (EBPAQC), Government Audit Quality Center (GAQC), and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).
By consistently delivering proactive, thorough, and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm's seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
Media Contact
Kathleen O'Toole, PKF O'Connor Davies, 551-249-1730, KOToole@pkfod.com
SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies