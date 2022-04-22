Industry leader tapped to enhance risk, compliance and ESG capabilities in Financial Services practice
NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has hired Matthew Orrell as Partner in its Financial Services practice. Orrell, a senior-level executive with 25 years of first-hand industry knowledge, joins the Firm's Boston office. His hiring reflects an ongoing effort by the Firm to enhance the practice area's high-value advisory offerings, particularly in the areas of governance, risk management, compliance and ESG reporting.
"Over the years, Matt has demonstrated his commitment to client service, and his reputation in our industry is impeccable," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "He is poised to make a tremendous impact on our Financial Services practice as we seek to enhance the depth and breadth of our offerings across the Firm. I eagerly welcome him to the PKF O'Connor Davies team."
Orrell specializes in advising financial services firms, including investment managers and family offices, on governance, risk management and compliance through all phases of their growth. His work with the Firm's Financial Services practice will focus on developing risk management solutions, enhancing compliance processes and reporting, establishing and monitoring ESG frameworks, fulfilling needed PMO oversight, and driving outsourced and co-sourced C-Suite roles.
"Through its nimble approach and global reach, PKF O'Connor Davies is well-positioned in the financial services marketplace to scale solutions for clients in ways that effectively address their most pressing financial challenges," Orrell said. "I've admired the work of the Firm for many years, and I look forward to officially joining the team."
Orrell partners with clients to address issues related to the structure, management and operation of their business, including board and committee oversight; policy and procedure management and development; internal control establishment, monitoring and assessment; ESG performance oversight, measurement and reporting; and risk assessment. Working closely with various types of independent advisors and family offices, he provides guidance on the establishment and operation of the products they manage, such as real assets funds, private equity funds, hedge funds and venture capital funds. Prior to joining the Firm, Orrell held senior positions at multi-trillion- and multi-billion-dollar asset managers, as well as at a leading professional services firm.
Orrell holds both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the States of Massachusetts, New York, Florida and Rhode Island. Active in the accountancy community, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) and the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.
PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
