New service offering connects specialists with skilled counterparts providing solutions for international investors, entrepreneurs, businesses and Family Offices
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has launched a Latin America Desk. The new service offering connects Firm leaders and experts from its New York City base with skilled counterparts in more than 40 offices throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. These connections offer expert guidance for an increasingly global business landscape, supporting Latin American companies, entrepreneurs, investors and Family Offices as they enter new markets and structure businesses and investments.
"Our LatAm desk is purpose-built to deliver the insights and perspectives that will drive success for Latin American clients entering U.S. markets and American enterprises expanding into Latin America," said Victor M. Peña, Partner and Latin America Desk Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Our experts go beyond just speaking the language to really understanding the business climate, the regulatory and tax landscapes, and the cultural considerations that will best position clients for success."
The Firm's Latin America Desk team provides tailored services in Spanish and Portuguese with a deep understanding of the business, customs, culture and regulatory environment intrinsic to flourishing in the region's leading business and investment centers. These skills prove to be essential in effective investment and transaction structuring, strategy formulation, tax optimization, and profit reinvestment or repatriation. When a merger, acquisition or investment is under consideration, specialists help secure accurate valuations, perform thorough due diligence, and prepare for pre- and post-acquisition integrations, as well as expansion and exit strategies.
The team provides comprehensive, global services with a focus on:
- Assurance and Attest Services
- Outsourced CFO and Accounting/Back Office Support
- Tax Compliance and Planning
- Family Office Services
- Advisory Services
In addition to the specialized expertise of the Firm's specialists, clients have access to accounting, audit, tax and business advisory expertise at more than 400 office locations in 150 countries on five continents through the Firm's role as the lead North American member firm of PKF International, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms.
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast and beyond. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 18 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.
PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
