NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today that Jonathan Moore has been named Partner-in-Charge of the Firm's Advisory Services division. This promotion reflects the Firm's strategic growth plan focused on enhancing some of its fastest growing practice areas and expanding its expertise and services for clients across industries.
"Our advisory practice areas, including our work in valuation, corporate risk and governance, and forensics and litigation, have been lauded for providing clients with sound guidance and informed strategies that strike the right balance between opportunity and risk," said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Working with our strong group of practice leaders, Jonathan will further energize these offerings and drive continued success."
In a career spanning over two decades, Moore has amassed a wealth of experience serving a diverse array of clients in the aerospace, consumer products, distribution, entertainment, health care, industrial services, logistics and trucking, medical devices, manufacturing, retail, specialty chemicals, and software development industries. He most recently served as leader of the Firm's Transaction Advisory Services Practice, providing accounting due diligence services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and carve-out transactions initiated by private equity firms and strategic investors. In his new role, Moore will oversee all of the firm's advisory practices, including Transaction, Risk, Cybersecurity, ESOP, Forensics, Litigation and Valuation, Bankruptcy and Restructuring, and TalentConnect. Moore will remain Head of Transaction Advisory Services for PKF Advisory as well, which represents PKF firms throughout North America.
"Throughout its storied history, PKF O'Connor Davies has solidified itself as a major player in the advisory services space, with a reputation for unparalleled service and unmatched expertise," said Moore. "I am excited to embark upon this new role and take the opportunity to strengthen ties between practice areas, increase collaboration, and elevate both internal and external awareness of our extensive array of advisory services."
PKF O'Connor Davies has 14 offices in six states and continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with tactical external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, 14 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 900 professionals led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services.
PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-ranked firm according to Accounting Today's 2020 "Top 100 Firms" list, and the Firm is also recognized as a "Leader in Audit and Accounting," a "Pacesetter in Growth," and one of the "Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic." In 2021 rankings, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 12th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain's New York Business, and the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBiz's 2019 rankings.
PKF O'Connor Davies is enrolled in the AICPA Peer Review Program and has central memberships in the Private Companies Practice Section (PCPS), the Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center (EBPAQC), Government Audit Quality Center (GAQC), and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).
By consistently delivering proactive, thorough, and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm's seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
