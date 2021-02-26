NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today that Noam Hirschberger has been promoted to Principal-in-Charge of the Firm's Valuation Practice. This promotion reflects the Firm's increased focus on valuation services and its competitive advantage in that space driven by top talent and a targeted growth strategy.
"Our Valuation Practice is a point of pride for the Firm, thanks in large part to Noam's leadership and expertise," said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "I'm confident he'll continue to enhance this critical practice area and provide actionable solutions for our clients in his expanded leadership role."
The Firm's Valuation Practice specializes in fair value matters such as purchase price allocations, complex financial instruments, and equity compensation. The team has extensive experience serving private equity and other fund-related businesses.
"We have one of the best teams in the business when it comes to valuation services," said Hirschberger. "Our quantitative approach, combined with an unwavering dedication to client service, gives us a unique edge. I am excited about this new position and what we'll be able to accomplish for our clients."
Hirschberger has more than 15 years of accounting industry experience. In addition to his new role, he will continue to lend his significant expertise and experience in the cannabis industry as Co-leader of the Firm's Cannabis Practice. He is also currently the Head of Valuation for PKF Advisory, which represents PKF firms throughout North America.
PKF O'Connor Davies has 14 offices in six states and continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with tactical external hires.
