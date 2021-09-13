NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today that Clear Thinking Group, LLC, an award-winning national bankruptcy and restructuring consultancy based in Hillsborough, NJ, has joined the Firm. The company, which has spent the past two decades supporting clients at various stages of their life cycle with personalized, practical, and actionable solutions, joins the PKF O'Connor Davies team as PKF Clear Thinking, LLC. The new partnership underscores the Firm's expanding focus on advisory services and strategic insights, particularly dealing with fast-changing trends in complex industries.
"There is a continual shift in the accounting world toward a greater demand for more strategic advisory services," said Jonathan C. Moore, Partner-in-Charge of Advisory at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We've long structured our Firm and our team to provide these sophisticated services, and Stu and the entire team at Clear Thinking are the perfect complement to our organization as we continue to strengthen our advisory offering."
Clear Thinking joins the Firm with a proven track record of providing financial advisory and restructuring, bankruptcy advisory, process and performance improvement, and creditors' rights services. Clear Thinking has also recently expanded its expertise into Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions. Many clients are actively seeking advisory services and guidance around enhancing their ESG actions as the topic gains traction across industries.
"From our earliest meetings with the PKF O'Connor Davies team, we recognized a shared commitment to client service that informs all of our work and our workplace culture," said Stu Kessler, President of the former Clear Thinking Group. "The Firm's deep bench of industry experts, comprehensive service offerings, and shared network of referrals and clients makes this partnership a promising opportunity for all involved."
Located throughout the East Coast, PKF O'Connor Davies has 14 offices in six states and continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, 14 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 1,000 professionals led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services.
PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax Firms" by Forbes. In additional 2021 rankings, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 12th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain's New York Business, and the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBIZ's 2019 rankings. PKF O'Connor Davies is enrolled in the AICPA Peer Review Program and has central memberships in the Private Companies Practice Section (PCPS), the Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center (EBPAQC), Government Audit Quality Center (GAQC), and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).
By consistently delivering proactive, thorough, and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm's seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
