Accomplished audit and financial advisory leader to lend decades of industry experience to Firm's Public Sector practice
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has hired Gary Higgins as Partner. An accomplished industry leader who has spent decades providing audit and accounting support services to governmental and not-for-profit entities in the State of New Jersey, Higgins joins the Firm's Public Sector practice. His hiring supports the Firm's strategic growth plan and its ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of core practice areas through the acquisition of specialized, top-tier talent.
"Over the course of his decades-long career, Gary has built a name for himself throughout New Jersey as one of the state's foremost audit experts trusted by municipalities and school districts alike," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "His broad base of experience will amplify the work of our Public Sector practice, and his ability to forge long-lasting relationships with clients will ensure we remain a premier partner to those who serve our communities every day. I'm thrilled to welcome him to the PKF O'Connor Davies family."
Prior to joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Higgins served as a Managing Committee Partner and Founder of one of New Jersey's largest accounting firms specializing in servicing local government entities. In addition to his work as Partner-in-Charge of audits of governmental entities represented by the firm, he provided accounting support services in the areas of bond and note issuance, regulatory agency appearances, labor contract negotiations, financial and compliance corrective action plans, cost-benefit studies, governmental budgets, and administrative and financial management of homeowners' associations. Higgins also served as the firm's Quality Control Partner responsible for the firm's annual quality control inspection and triennial peer review.
"Organizations across the public sector regard PKF O'Connor Davies as one of the best in the business for its unwavering dedication and in-depth expertise," Higgins said. "As I embark on the next phase of my professional journey, I'm excited to share the wealth of experience I have gained throughout my career to continue the Firm's tradition of excellence."
Higgins remains actively involved in numerous professional organizations, including as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) and the Registered Municipal Accountants' Association of New Jersey (RMAA). He is also a member of the Governmental Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and an associate member of the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials (NJASBO). Higgins has been a member of the RMAA's Board of Trustees for over 30 years and currently serves as the organization's President. In addition, Higgins is the Chairman of the NJCPA Political Action Committee and previously served as a member and two-term Chairman of the NJCPA Governmental Accounting and Auditing Committee. Higgins holds a Certified Public Accountant, a Registered Municipal Accountant and a Public School Accountant license in the State of New Jersey. He is also a Certified Municipal Finance Officer. Higgins joins the Firm's Woodcliff Lake, NJ, office.
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast and beyond. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 18 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.
PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
Media Contact
Kathleen O'Toole, PKF O'Connor Davies, 551-249-1730, KOToole@pkfod.com
SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies