NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, is excited to announce that Mike Hayes has joined the Firm as its New England Financial Services Leader. Hayes, a seasoned asset management and asset allocator specialist, brings approximately 30 years of experience to the role, including over 15 years as a partner in "Big Four" accounting firms. Hayes is poised to provide the marketplace a truly differentiated delivery of key consulting, assurance, and tax services scaled to asset managers and asset allocators of all sizes.
Throughout his career, Hayes has gained diverse industry exposure to the private equity, venture capital, credit, fund of funds, endowment portfolio, private foundation, higher education, and pension segments. He has amassed additional expertise in the areas of capital markets, fin-tech, ESG, deal diligence, and operational improvement. He will leverage the strength of the Firm and the global PKF network of 20,000 specialists in 150 countries to bring to market pragmatic solutions alongside fellow PKF professionals who have deep experience as both service providers and senior management executives.
"The Firm is properly positioned to deliver a full suite of thoughtful services throughout the eco-system of organizations that deploy capital and those who invest capital," said Hayes. "Marrying a thoughtful practice of subject matter professionals across the asset allocator and asset investor industries will allow us to serve that collective marketplace in an unparalleled fashion. I look forward to meeting and listening to what matters most to industry participants and then putting the best service solutions in practice."
"As clients across the financial services spectrum continue to find themselves under greater scrutiny from regulators and investors, our team's first-hand knowledge and comprehensive services have never been more important to ensure these institutions remain accountable and profitable," said Marc Rinaldi, Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Financial Services practice. "When it comes to supporting financial institutions in this effort, Mike is one of the best in the business. His innate ability to address the most complex problems with thoughtful and specialized solutions places him in an ideal position to expand our New England client base and accelerate our next generation of growth."
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 14 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 1,000 professionals providing a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 100 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2021 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
