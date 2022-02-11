NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, announced today that Simon, Tapper, Edelman & Wilner, P.A. (STE&W) has joined the Firm. Currently located in Hackensack, NJ, STE&W provides a variety of personalized tax, consulting and accounting services to individuals and businesses across various industries. This addition is the latest in a line of recent acquisitions reflecting the Firm's sustained momentum in expanding its client base and enriching core service lines.
"We're excited by the ongoing growth of the Firm, and we truly believe our culture, approach and infrastructure has made PKF O'Connor Davies a destination for like-minded professionals," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "With their many years of experience offering one-on-one accounting and tax support to a diverse set of clients, the team at STE&W is the perfect addition to the PKF O'Connor Davies team. I look forward to welcoming them and their clients to the Firm."
Guided by the value of client partnership, STE&W specializes in providing customized accounting, tax and consulting support. Its comprehensive suite of services aligns well with the Firm's current offerings and includes tax, retirement, estate and business succession planning, tax preparation, IRS representation, financial forecasts and projection, cash flow and budgeting analysis, and audits, reviews and compilations. STE&W's partners and team members will join the Firm's Woodcliff Lake, NJ, office later this year.
"We've always approached our work with the best interests of our clients in mind, and this partnership only expands the tools, resources and expertise we have to help them succeed," said Jay Edelman, Partner at STE&W. "On behalf of my fellow Partners, I am eager for our firm to join the PKF O'Connor Davies team and look forward to providing deeper support and value to our clients as their needs continue to evolve."
"Client relationships have always been the foundation of our business, and PKF O'Connor Davies' shared belief in the value of high-touch service is one of the many reasons why this partnership is poised for success," said Stuart Tapper, Partner at STE&W. "Together, our clients can expect an unparalleled level of support guided by a mutual commitment to accounting excellence."
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 16 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida and Rhode Island and more than 1,400 professionals providing a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 135 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
