NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet DDS, the leader in cloud-enabled dental practice management and imaging solutions, announced the appointment of Matt Walker as its first Chief Customer Officer. Walker joins the executive team in this newly created role and focuses on delivering the optimal customer experience for dental practices and patients through the suite of software solutions offered by Planet DDS.
"Matt is an accomplished, strategic leader, with over three decades of experience growing and integrating large teams," said Chief Executive Officer, Eric Giesecke. "By adding Matt, we reaffirm Planet DDS' commitment to growth and to delivering a first-class client experience. I'm delighted to welcome him to the leadership team."
"Planet DDS is uniquely positioned to positively impact dental practices and patients through elevating the patient and staff experience and accelerating growth and efficiency through our innovative solutions. I'm thrilled to be joining a passionate and talented team to deepen our relationship with customers and uncover more ways we can deliver value through our people and our technologies," said Walker.
Walker's broad experience in growing businesses spans from a top consulting firm to healthcare and supply chain companies. Most recently, Walker served as the Chief Operating Officer at ESO, where he helped to scale and grow the business while ensuring an unwavering commitment to customer success. He was also a Regional President of Sharecare Health Data Services, LLC, where he managed the largest P&L in the company and significantly increased revenue and profitability in his region through process and operational improvements.
As Chief Customer Officer, Walker will lead the teams responsible for optimizing the customer experience across the entire suite of Planet DDS products and along the full customer journey (implementation, training, customer care, account management). He will directly report to Planet DDS CEO Giesecke and will drive growth through customer-centric initiatives and strategies.
Walker is a graduate of Stanford University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics. He also holds a Masters in Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Connect with him on LinkedIn.
About Planet DDS
Planet DDS is a provider of software solutions for dental practices. The company's cloud-enabled practice management solution, Denticon, offers a rich set of capabilities, including analytics, patient communications, online patient portal, reporting, revenue cycle management, and scheduling. Planet DDS continues to lead in the dental software space following the acquisition of Apteryx Imaging, with its cloud-enabled imaging software XVWeb that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its clients and solving dentistry's most urgent challenges through a suite of solutions. To learn more about Planet DDS, visit http://www.planetdds.com/
