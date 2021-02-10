DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanOmatic announced today their recent marketing and sales team expansion to support the company's growth with a focus on their proprietary suite of services. Natalie Passerini will serve as the Vice President of Marketing and Victor Cianci was named Director of Strategic Relationships.
"With the launch of Property Insights™, and the continued demand for speed and accuracy by the SFR, property management, new construction and iBuyer industry, we know our services are uniquely positioned to assist companies as they thrive in our changing world," said Kori Covrigaru, CEO, PlanOmatic.
Launched in October 2020, Property Insights ™ includes Property Condition Report, Property Detail Report with a Floor Plan, and 3D Inspection Tour, featuring rich property data, current photos, and video, enabling stakeholders to practice due diligence from wherever they are located nationwide.
Natalie Passerini, a seasoned real estate marketing executive, will ignite and propel the PlanOmatic brand and suite of products, including marketing services, to end users nationwide. "Passerini brings deep experience of the real estate industry and a keen ability to find and access clients who can benefit from the value we provide," said Covirgaru. Partnering with the sales team, she will lead a data-driven approach that showcases the value PlanOmatic provides to their clients in order to continue to succeed and elevate their business goals.
Victor Cianci has been an integral part of the PlanOmatic sales team for two years. Prior to joining the team, Cianci worked in-house at a SFR industry leader and brought over eight years of experience to PlanOmatic. Now, as the Director of Strategic Relationships for the company, he works closely with existing clients to solve workflow and operational obstacles by partnering and providing consultative technology services, enhancing new product adoption and aiding in client market expansion.
Also joining the expanded sales team are Elyse McGrath and Michael Sterczek. Both serve as Managers of New Business Development focusing on delivering the PlanOmatic value proposition to new SFR, property manager and iBuyer clients nationwide. McGrath comes to the company well-versed and experienced in real estate technology sales while Sterczek brings an outstanding record of success serving real estate technology clients across a variety of industries.
"As strategic partners, it was critical to our joint success to have conceived a platform of services that will enhance our clients' business goals. The expansion of our marketing and sales team marks a key milestone for the company as we continue to grow and provide value to our clients, existing and new, across the country," said Covigaru.
About PlanOmatic:
PlanOmatic is a tech-enabled company that provides Property Insights™ and marketing services for real estate, nationwide. With hundreds of contractors across the US, PlanOmatic serves single-family rental owners/operators, property management companies, iBuyers and real estate agents. As a client-centric company, PlanOmatic offers integrations and business intelligence for its partners to streamline their operations and workflows. With a mission to show 1 million people their home for the first time, PlanOmatic continuously iterates its solutions to lead innovation in the real estate industry. For more information, visit http://www.planomatic.com.
Natalie Passerini, PlanOmatic, +1 (720) 408-1604, news@planomatic.com
