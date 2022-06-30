Just in time for Canada Day, CRO:NYX Digital is celebrating its recent expansion into the Canadian market with a new office located in Calgary, AB.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRO:NYX Digital is a digital marketing agency that specializes in servicing businesses using the HubSpot platform for inbound marketing, sales enablement, RevOps and marketing automation. Founded in the Cayman Islands, the Calgary office is the second international expansion for CRO:NYX Digital following the opening of its Wyoming office in 2021.
"There has been significant interest and growth in the Canadian market over the past few years, especially with regards to HubSpot support. We are very excited to better service Canadian clients with a dedicated Canadian team and Canadian business operations" added Vanessa White, Director of Client Services at CRO:NYX Digital.
The CRO:NYX Digital team is already active and immersed in the Calgary market. Several team members live in and around the Calgary area with several Calgary-based clients on their roster. Agency founder, Tanya Wigmore, notes that "When I started CRO:NYX Digital in Cayman, I expected to primarily serve the Caribbean and had no idea we'd see so much demand from the Canadian market. It's primarily through word of mouth and client referrals that we've seen so much growth in Canada."
As a HubSpot Solutions Partner since 2019, CRO:NYX Digital has received accolades from HubSpot for their work, winning the HubSpot Impact Award for Website Design and is recognized as a Platinum-tier HubSpot Solutions Partner, one of the top tiered agencies in Canada.
Notable Canadian clients in the CRO:NYX Digital portfolio include Arts Commons, the Financial Modeling Institute and MaKami College, alongside international clients such as the Bank of Butterfield, Cayman Enterprise City Special Economic Zone and Cayman Islands Government.
"I am delighted to return back to my roots and look forward to helping more Canadian companies achieve sustainable, predictable revenue growth" added Wigmore.
For more information on CRO:NYX Digital
About CRO:NYX Digital
CRO:NYX Digital is a global full-service digital agency supporting B2B and B2C businesses to grow revenue through lead generation, conversion optimization and amplifying online presence via digital marketing, content, design and web development. CRO:NYX Digital's team of expert level specialists design and develop websites, craft inbound marketing campaigns for sustainable business growth, and implement data-driven marketing and sales strategies for hundreds of clients around the world. Google Ads Certified Partner, HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner, and 2021 winner of the HubSpot Impact Award for Website Design. For more information on CRO:NYX Digital visit http://www.cronyxdigital.com.
