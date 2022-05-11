Global marketing research solutions provider Civicom® Marketing Research Services will once again be a platinum sponsor of the Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA) national conference this year. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups worldwide.
GREENWICH, Conn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global marketing research solutions provider Civicom® Marketing Research Services will once again be a platinum sponsor of the Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA) national conference this year in San Diego, May 15-18. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups worldwide.
The QRCA is a worldwide collaborative community made up primarily of independent researchers and companies that provide qualitative research professionals with unparalleled leading-edge education and thought leadership. With the QRCA independent researcher in mind, Civicom will showcase MyQual™, its new, affordable DIY market research platform for IDIs and focus groups, ideal for independent researchers on a budget.
MyQual provides the toolset necessary for a researcher to execute a complete qualitative research experience on their own. It includes a secure web room for conducting IDIs and focus groups, a curation platform for generating video files and transcripts, and the option to include an assignment on the Civicom ThoughtLight® mobile app.
In addition, Civicom will showcase the advantages of its CCam® focus hybrid remote and in-facility focus group platform during a Partner Spotlight Presentation titled "Research Anywhere, Everywhere: From the Comfort of Your Office." It will highlight CCam's flexibility for researchers to moderate from anywhere, with remote clients able to input comments during a session without worrying about affecting the interview.
This year's QRCA annual conference is themed "REimagine REsearch," which is geared towards delivering engaging and educational content, focusing on establishing meaningful connections and interactive conversations on qualitative research. As an innovator in providing market research platforms that nurture forward-thinking and innovative research approaches and solutions, Civicom Marketing Research Services has continuously developed and improved upon its practical, innovative technology solutions.
Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom® is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom® also offers Civicom ChatterBox™, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight® Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries, and patient journeys.
Civicom® operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.
Civicom® Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients' ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom at inquire@civicommrs.com or call +1-203-413-2423.
