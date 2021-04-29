DALLAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayersTV, the athlete-owned and culture-powered media and entertainment network, and UBS, the world's leading global wealth manager, today announced a landmark multi-year global media sponsorship whereby UBS will become a founding and exclusive sponsor for the network. UBS will provide advice and expertise across PlayersTV's verticals and will co-create content for the network.
Together, PlayersTV and UBS will produce two co-branded original series, Front Office and Long Game, focusing on entrepreneurship, financial education, wealth management and lessons on building one's legacy. The engaging and culturally-relevant shows will debut this fall and will be distributed on PlayersTV along with athletes' social channels.
"We're excited to join forces with UBS and welcome them as PlayersTV's first founding global sponsor," says Christina Milano, Vice President of Sports Media and Entertainment at PlayersTV. "UBS and PlayersTV have shared values and are committed to creating athlete-led content to increase financial education and wellness, and empowering entrepreneurs and communities.
"We're excited to work with PlayersTV to create culturally-relevant content that will educate and empower viewers on the value of financial wellness through the eyes of their favorite athletes and heroes," said Jason Chandler, Head of UBS Wealth Management USA. "We believe in the power of learning through others' experiences and hard-earned life lessons and know that our content will be relatable, easily digestible and informative to help make a difference in viewers' lives."
Front Office, a 10-episode series, will be executive produced by Chris Paul, NBA All-Star and PlayersTV investor, and his company Ohh Dip!!! Productions. The series will feature a behind-the-scenes look at athletes making strategic investments in their fans' business ideas. The show will give entrepreneur fans the opportunity to pitch their innovative business ideas to a panel of athletes. Athletes will then utilize their personal platforms to showcase their investments in an effort to create economic growth and job opportunities in local communities. UBS will mentor and guide the athletes and entrepreneurs throughout their journeys.
PlayersTV and UBS will co-develop Long Game, a 10-episode series hosted by Wale Ogunleye, former professional football star and Head of Sports and Entertainment at UBS. During each episode, Ogunleye will sit with a professional athlete to discuss their legacy, touching on their various business ventures, investments, philanthropic efforts and post-retirement plans.
To accompany the Long Game original series, PlayersTV and UBS will also produce a financial education series. Each episode will teach the next generation about the fundamentals of financial literacy, the cornerstone of UBS's philanthropic initiatives in the Americas. Topics will range from budgeting basics and interest rates to taxes and income planning. The series will also be distributed across social media, local community partners, national universities and colleges, junior colleges, collegiate athletic departments, and university entrepreneurship programs.
"Long Game will help teach the basics of wealth management and the Front Office will finally open the doors for fans to understand how athletes evaluate strategic investment opportunities and what it takes to secure a high-profile investor. We look forward to working with the UBS team to co-develop these series and utilize their expertise into the storytelling," adds Milano.
ABOUT PLAYERS TV
PlayersTV is an athlete-owned TV network and media company home to a diverse collection of original series, co-produced by athletes and brand partners. PlayersTV is the first and only athlete lifestyle network distributed across digital, linear, and OTT, reaching more than 165+mm global households.
ABOUT PLAYERS MEDIA GROUP
Players Media Group (PMG) is an athlete-owned and culture-powered media and entertainment company. PMG's business verticals include PlayersTV, an athlete-owned media network home to a diverse collection of original series co-produced by athletes and brand partners, and ProClass, a first-of-its-kind virtual sports training platform where fans around the world can unlock the secrets to the game they love, taught by the professional athletes they idolize. More than 50 elite athletes are investors in PMG including Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, A.J. Andrews, C.J. McCollum, De'Aaron Fox, Angel McCoughtry, Ken Griffey Jr, Trevor Bauer, Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis among others. PlayersTV is distributed across digital, linear, and OTT and is available on Samsung, SLING TV, LG Channels, Vizio Smartcast, Roku, and Xumo TV (all devices), reaching more than 165+mm households. Visit us at http://www.players-media.com and connect with us @PlayersTV.
ABOUT UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.
