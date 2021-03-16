VENICE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pledge, the innovative fundraising platform that makes it easy for businesses, nonprofits and individuals to make a positive impact in their communities, formerly known as Pledgeling, today announced it has added $3 million in seed funding led by Maven Ventures, with Designer Fund, Mantis VC (the Chainsmokers Venture Fund), MS&AD Ventures and prominent angels including Randi Zuckerberg and Bill Tai also participating. The expansion brings total funding to $12 million, which is being put to immediate use with the launch of PledgeCam, the first virtual camera application to bring interactive fundraising to all virtual events.
Recently named as Fast Company's #2 Most Innovative Company in the World, Pledge's virtual fundraising platform transforms every Zoom meeting, Clubhouse chat or other virtual event into a fundraiser empowering mission-driven customers, brands and nonprofits to raise money for any cause in minutes. With PledgeCam, there's the added excitement of telethon-style interaction that drives 3x the donations and 50 percent more audience engagement than virtual events without PledgeCam.
"People have a stronger desire than ever to align themselves with mission-driven organizations, to push for social responsibility, and to affect change that matters to them," said James Citron, CEO of Pledge. "We make it super easy to turn that intention into action, powering generosity across all of today's digital and virtual platforms. We recently introduced our new name and brand to reflect our company's core mission and can't wait to unlock new ways for people to integrate giving into their everyday lives."
PledgeCam is the first virtual event fundraising app that seamlessly integrates with every streaming and virtual event platform, including Facebook Live, Google Meet, Twitch, Youtube and Zoom. Where people gather online, it allows event organizers to activate donations, connecting unprecedented desire to do good with real need: more than a third of nonprofits could shut down as a result of the pandemic.
How it Works
A one-click download fuses fundraising into the daily flow of people's lives as they work, go to school and socialize online. It's simple to use for both event hosts and attendees.
1. PledgeCam is free to set-up and use and there are no hidden fees.
2. Event Hosts can set-up a fundraiser in minutes on Pledge, install PledgeCam with one click, and turn any any virtual event into a fundraiser to benefit 2 million nonprofits in 100+ countries
3. Attendees can pledge commitment to a cause with a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay and donations are processed and tax receipts emailed in seconds
4. PledgeCam displays a live feed to engage virtual event attendees including:
- Each donation and total dollars raised
- Donor feed with customizable colors, name of donor (optional) and amount donated
- Donation call to action featuring text to donate and custom URLs
"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen a groundswell of consumers and businesses dedicating themselves to conscious causes, including a massive rise of Zoom fundraisers," said Sara Deshpande, Partner at Maven Ventures. "We believe that billion dollar companies will be built on Zoom, and the Pledge team is incredibly strong and mission-aligned. When Pledge was selected as the embedded finance partner powering donations on Zoom, it made backing this company and team a no-brainer."
The funding comes on the heels of a strong 2020, when Pledge powered more than 150,000 virtual events, engaged 40 million consumers around the world, and enabled people to donate to causes they care about. The company is primed for expansive growth, and expects to power over $100 million in donations this year.
"As we continue to enable people in the United States and internationally to play their part in solving some of the world's biggest problems, we're looking forward to growing our team and maximizing our global impact." said Citron. "We #pledgeto create a world where philanthropy is possible for everyone, anywhere and everywhere, and these milestones ensure we can live up to that promise."
To learn more and to download PledgeCam, visit pledge.to/pledgecam.
About Pledge
Pledge is an award-winning fundraising platform that powers generosity by enabling businesses, nonprofits and individuals to seamlessly make a positive impact in their communities and around the globe. With Pledge, every Zoom call, Clubhouse chat, Shopify store, and virtual event can become a fundraising opportunity and demonstrate real-time impact. Pledge powers donations through leading online platforms, such as Zoom, Evite, Shopify, and Legacy.com, as well as other major brands like Discovery, Cost Plus World Market, Snap and Bird. It processes donations to 2+ million verified nonprofits and charitable organizations of all sizes, from local to global reach and is a proud member of the UN Global Compact, Pledge 1%, Conscious Capitalism, and PledgeLA. Interested in making a difference? Visit https://www.pledge.to and make your #PledgeToDoGood.
