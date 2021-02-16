NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations up to two tenths to four tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The New Jersey counties of Sussex, Warren and Morris, and the Pennsylvania counties of Monroe, Carbon, Northampton and Lehigh. * WHEN...Until 9:00 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult into this morning's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are forecast to rise gradually above freezing early this morning, with the precipitation ending by 9:00 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for your state can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&