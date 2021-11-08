NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indianapolis-based franchise Plumbing Heating Paramedics, the family-owned and operated plumbing and heating company specializing in heating and cooling systems and repairs, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 10th to celebrate the opening of its home office in Noblesville, Indiana. Located at 9750 E. 150th Street, Suite 500, Noblesville, the grand opening from 2:00pm-3:00pm will include an appearance from Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, who will take part in the official ribbon cutting at 2:00pm.
A recent addition to the Threshold Brands family, the multi-brand franchisor behind national home service franchises including MaidPro, PestMaster, Men In Kilts, Sir Grout, FlyFoe and USA Insulation, Plumbing Heating Paramedics is expanding its presence with Plumbing Paramedics and Heating + Air Paramedics with franchise opportunities both in and outside of Indiana, including, but not limited to, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. For the first time, this small town business has plans to launch in new markets across the country, a longtime dream of founder Ryan Carpenter.
The nationwide launch will include two different options for potential franchisees. Carpenter said there will be a plumbing franchise opportunity operating under the brand Plumbing Paramedics, and a separate heating and air franchise operating under the brand Heating + Air Paramedics. .
"We are thrilled to welcome Plumbing Heating Paramedics to the Threshold Brands family and are excited to see their continued growth through franchise opportunities in markets around the country," said Scott Sutton, Threshold Brand's chief growth officer. "A ribbon cutting ceremony in Noblesville is the perfect welcoming gift to kick-off this new journey and to further establish Plumbing Heating Paramedics as a force within the heating and plumbing industries."
Founded in 2011 by Carpenter, Plumbing Heating Paramedics prides itself on understanding the local areas in which it is located, and believes that knowledge can help it provide customers with the best heating, cooling and plumbing solutions to suit any home's specific needs. Specializing in emergency service, Plumbing Heating Paramedics is available with technicians standing by 24/7, offering fast help with no overtime charges on work performed.
A trusted local business, Plumbing Heating Paramedics charges by the job and not the hour and has built a reputation for excellence based on years of professional, trustworthy service. Carpenter's passion for opening a plumbing and heating company that serves its customers came from his upbringing in a small Michigan town, where his parents also owned a plumbing and heating business.
"When I came to Indianapolis I saw a disconnect between the customer and the company," said Carpenter. "The values that I grew up with were lost in the city. I wanted to change that, focusing less on profitability and more on taking care of customers and doing the right thing for each person we served. As a family-owned business, we honor our customers as our family and we stand behind our work, every day. The opening of our Noblesville office is just another step forward for us in our goal to become a nationally recognized and trusted brand."
Carpenter will appear on FOX59's Indy Now Show on Wednesday, November 10 from 10:00am-11:00am, where he will talk about the Grand Opening Event of Plumbing Paramedics and Heating + Air Paramedics.
Also attending the ribbon cutting ceremony will be most members of the Threshold Brands leadership team. Additionally, the Noblesville Chamber, members of the press, and support staff from Plumbing Heating Paramedics will be in attendance.
For more information about Plumbing Heating Paramedics, visit: https://www.phparamedics.com/.
About Threshold Brands:
Threshold Brands is a holding company of multiple franchised service brands: USA Insulation®, MaidPro®, FlyFoe®, Men In Kilts®, Sir Grout®, Pestmaster® and Plumbing Heating Paramedics®. More information about Threshold Brands and its franchising opportunities is available at http://www.thresholdbrands.com.
