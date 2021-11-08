DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMA Consultants LLC is proud to announce the establishment of operations in Montreal and Toronto as the foundation of its expansion into the Canadian market. Industry leader Jeffrey Plant will lead the Canadian team as Managing Director. He brings to PMA 40+ years of project management and project controls experience with a focus on transportation, environmental, and building projects.
"Although we have been active in the Canadian market for some time, we have always wanted to establish a full-time presence there to accelerate our expansion throughout North America. To accomplish that objective, we knew that we needed a leader with the right mix of skill sets who knows the Canadian market. We have known Jeff for several years, and he meets all of those criteria. We also believe he has the intangible 'PMA DNA' based on how he conducts himself and his commitment to the enterprise," said Don Fredlund, Chief Operations Officer for PMA.
Mr. Plant commented, "I am thrilled to join PMA's team of exceptional professionals who are committed to helping clients deliver successful projects. I first got to know PMA when I served on the SAVE Board of Directors with PMA's Rick Johnson between 2008 and 2014. PMA also got my attention at the 2014 CPM Conference, where I met Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon and Tim Mather. PMA has been a pioneer in developing innovative scheduling tools and the graphical path method of scheduling in particular. I became a user of NetPoint, and suddenly scheduling was elevated to a whole new level! Between 2014 and 2021, I had the privilege of working with some really talented people from PMA on several challenging projects. PMA is a remarkable firm driven by visionary leadership, innovation, and a culture that values initiative, professionalism, and the potential of individuals to accomplish great things. I look forward to expanding PMA's base in Canada."
Mr. Plant brings expertise in advanced management methods for project controls, scheduling, and quality management. As a thought leader in the infrastructure market, he is called upon as a constructability expert or facilitator on value engineering studies that have delivered hundreds of millions of dollars of savings to owners. He is considered by his peers as an expert in scheduling, negotiating, and dispute resolution. He has been qualified as an expert in heavy civil construction and accident reconstruction on several cases before the Supreme and Superior Courts of Ontario and the Supreme Court of Jamaica.
Mr. Plant has authored over 30 articles published in Canadian Consulting Engineer, Municipal World, and A/E/C Systems Solutions magazines. In 2013, his team won the Alphonse J. Dell'Isola award for Outstanding Value Methodology in Construction for exceptional work on the $800 million Port of Miami Tunnel project.
Media Contact
Bryan Ritch, PMA Consultants, +1 (734) 716-9382, britch@pmaconsultants.com
SOURCE PMA Consultants