ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) will announce 2021 first quarter financial results prior to the market opening on Friday, April 30, 2021. The earnings news release will be issued at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.

In light of the previously announced merger transaction with AVANGRID, the company will not host a conference call. Additional information on the company's financial results and the pending merger transaction can be found on the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2020 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.8 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:



Analysts

Media



Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval



(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782

 

