ST. LOUIS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Podiatry Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading management and growth partner to podiatry clinics throughout the country, today announced a strategic partnership with Tipton & Unroe Foot and Ankle Centers ("Tipton & Unroe") (http://www.tiptonandunroe.com), one of the leading foot and ankle care practices in Louisville, Kentucky.
Led by Doctors Bradford Unroe and Ryan Lemmenes, Tipton & Unroe's five doctors provide premier podiatric services at five strategic locations. For forty-five years, three generations of Tipton & Unroe doctors have dedicated their careers to delivering comprehensive foot and ankle care to a diverse array of Louisville patients.
"Tipton & Unroe has been providing quality foot and ankle care in Louisville and the surrounding communities since 1976," said Dr. Unroe. "It is the most established podiatry practice in the Louisville metro area. Our entire team is enthusiastic about the next phase of growth with Podiatry Growth Partners. We bring forty-five years of experience to Podiatry Growth Partners, and we could not be more excited about the opportunities ahead."
Dr. Lemmenes added, "This is an exciting day for all of us at Tipton & Unroe. With this venture, we will be able to expand our ability to provide exceptional care to our patients while maintaining a small-office, family-type feel. I am eager to begin this journey with Podiatry Growth Partners."
"Dr. Unroe, Dr. Lemmenes, and their talented colleagues will be fantastic additions to our team," said David Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Podiatry Growth Partners. "The Tipton & Unroe practice is a clear leader not only in the Louisville area but throughout Kentucky as well – and has been for decades. Its doctors have sterling reputations. PGP is excited to provide Tipton & Unroe with tools to help it continue to grow and prosper."
Weiss continued, "PGP is building the preeminent national, integrated group of podiatry practices in the country. If you are a growth-oriented podiatrist who is interested in exploring a partnership with Podiatry Growth Partners, please email us at info@podiatry-partners.com."
About Podiatry Growth Partners
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, and backed by private equity investors Compass Group Equity Partners (http://www.cgep.com), VSS (http://www.vss.com), Siguler Guff (http://www.sigulerguff.com), and SunGate Capital, Podiatry Growth Partners is a leading growth partner to podiatry clinics throughout the country. The Company is actively seeking to partner with growth-oriented independent podiatrists and podiatry groups. For more information about joining the Podiatry Growth Partners team, please visit http://www.podiatry-partners.com.
