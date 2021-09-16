AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point Health, a digital health company in Austin, TX, has announced the addition of John Kass as Executive Vice President of Market Development and Strategy to its leadership team. In this role, Kass will be working alongside Chief Growth Officer Doug Bain, to strategically drive the growth of Point Health's market share with a focus on strategic partnerships, business development, and direct customer relationships.
Point Health is known for leading the way in making healthcare price transparency data usable for patients. Kass joining the team will bring additional leadership in driving revenue growth by helping health plans, third-party administrators, and group health plans make healthcare more shoppable.
"I'm passionate about driving greater transparency for the healthcare consumer and putting actionable information in the hands of the patient to effectively navigate this confusing healthcare system," said Kass. "I am thrilled to join Point Health's team to help them on their mission to make healthcare easy to find, easy to understand, and easier to afford."
Kass has led high growth business development efforts in healthcare ranging from medication management, clinical excellence, revenue cycle applications, patient access solutions, and pharmacy management. His broad understanding of the healthcare enterprise gives him a robust experience level across the paradigm of the healthcare landscape.
"John is highly motivated and brings tremendous new energy with him," said Matt Dale, CEO of Point Health. "We are excited to have him on board."
Prior to joining Point Health, Kass was the Vice President of Healthcare Strategy and Business Development at Bottomline Technologies. His background is large, complex IT solutions that require in-depth discovery and negotiating skills.
About Point Health
Point Health is an Austin, Texas-based digital health startup paving the way for major changes in the healthcare industry, primarily through our Smart Healthcare Platform. Our suite of services combines powerful navigation services, shop-and-compare tools, personalized assistance, and the largest, most flexible selection of cash-pay providers in America on a single, intuitive platform. The healthcare system in the U.S. is confusing to navigate, but Point Health is guiding patients towards healthcare that is easier to find, understand, and afford. To learn more visit: https://www.pointhealth.com/
