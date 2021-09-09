SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mina Foundation, the public benefit corporation serving the world's lightest blockchain Mina Protocol, and Polygon, a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, are working towards implementing support for Mina on Polygon PoS. This bridge will enable developers building applications on Polygon to leverage privacy and verifiability via Mina's zk-SNARK-based protocol.
Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, shared, "Ethereum is the default blockchain for supporting the burgeoning DeFi economy that enables anyone, including the unbanked, to access key financial services like savings, lending, and insurance. But due to high transaction fees, many users are priced out of using Ethereum, and that is where Polygon PoS comes in. This announcement marks an incredibly important step in the evolution of DeFi and will allow developers building on Polygon PoS chain to seamlessly incorporate the enhanced privacy and verifiability enabled by Mina Protocol."
Evan Shapiro, CEO of the Mina Foundation, expressed, "Mina Foundation shares Polygon's dream of a fully decentralized ecosystem of dapps empowering users with control over their own data privacy. We are very excited about the privacy-preserving and verifiable applications that will be launched on Polygon utilizing Mina Protocol."
This integration enables use cases, but not limited to, such as:
- DeFi platforms to pull in user information privately and securely in order to meet KYC requirements or any other such requirements
- NFT builders to keep ownership data private, and
- Social Media dapps to verify that users are real people without requiring them to share PII.
Polygon PoS and Ethereum developers interested in implementing Mina/Snapps on Polygon can fill out this form: https://bit.ly/mina-polygon to register their interest.
About Mina Foundation
Mina is the world's lightest blockchain, powered by participants. Rather than apply brute computing force, Mina uses advanced cryptography and recursive zk-SNARKs to design an entire blockchain that is about 22kb, the size of a couple tweets, ushering in a new era of blockchain accessibility. With its unique privacy features and ability to connect to any website, Mina is building a private gateway between the real world and crypto—and the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Mina is stewarded by the Mina Foundation, a public benefit corporation headquartered in the United States.
About Polygon
Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 500+ Dapps, ~700M+ txns, and ~6M+ daily txns on an average
If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.
