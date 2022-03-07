ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kleber & Associates (K&A), a full-service marketing and public relations agency focused on the building materials industry, has been named agency of record (AOR) by Polyvision, a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding. In this role, K&A will develop and execute strategic public and media relations, content marketing and social media programs for Polyvision.
"Polyvision is excited to partner with K&A to drive brand awareness and value for our company's unique offerings," said Kristalyn Mumaw, director of marketing for Polyvision.
For more than 65 years, Polyvision has been a world-class manufacturer of durable and sustainable CeramicSteel products. From chalkboard and whiteboard surfaces to architectural walls and cladding for public spaces, Polyvision focuses on providing engaging visual experiences and creating a connection among people and their environments. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has manufacturing facilities in Ghenk, Belgium and Okmulgee, Oklahoma.
Through the strategic partnership, K&A and Polyvision will work together to ensure that Polyvision's marketing, public relations and business objectives are aligned to drive brand transformation and growth across multiple verticals and via a diverse mix of marketing and media channels.
"K&A and Polyvision share a passion for an innovative and results-driven approach to brand building that moves the needle in a meaningful way," said Steve Kleber, president of Kleber & Associates. "The K&A team is proud to partner with Polyvision to increase brand equity for the company's exceptional products, solutions and customer service while helping to position Polyvision for future expansion."
K&A was selected as AOR after a formal RFP process in the fall of 2021. Polyvision is the latest addition to the agency's client roster across the building products industry, which includes CertainTeed/Saint-Gobain, Feeney Architectural Solutions and Vadara Quartz Surfaces, among many others.
About Kleber & Associates
Kleber & Associates (K&A) is a full-service, integrated marketing and public relations agency focused on the building products industry. With a mantra of "Building Better Brands That Build Better Spaces," K&A has delivered compelling, creative and measurable results for its clients for 35 years. K&A is a privately-owned agency founded by Steve Kleber, who is the president of the National Remodeling Foundation and the immediate past president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association's Center for Kitchen and Bath Education and Research. Steve also serves on the board of the Home Projects Council and on the National Association of Home Builders Global Opportunities Board. To learn more, visit http://www.kleberandassociates.com.
About Polyvision
Polyvision Corporation is a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel for a variety of industries. For more than 65 years, the company has helped make the world a better place by creating products that enhance visual experiences and connect people to their environments. Polyvision CeramicSteel is used around the world for traditional chalkboard and whiteboard surfaces, modern collaboration products for many of the world's most influential organizations and architectural walls, and cladding for public spaces. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Polyvision does business in over 65 countries. For more information about CeramicSteel and its uses, visit Polyvision.com.
